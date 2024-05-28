Becky Lynch Finally Speaks Out and Addresses Her WWE Departure and Retirement Rumors

After receiving a title rematch followed by King and Queen of the Ring 2024, Becky Lynch lost to Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW this week. The Man might not be seen in the WWE ring for a while after this steel cage match.

Becky Lynch's comment

Becky Lynch's current WWE contract will end this weekend. Apart from a big-money contract, retirement could be another feasible choice for Becky Lynch, especially after her recent comment on RAW.

The Man said, "You live and learn, till it is time to walk away." Her comment hinted that she might walk away after the expiration of her contract. It might lead to a lengthy break from in-ring actions, and even a possible retirement.

Becky's latest tweet

Social media offers a glimpse into the lives of wrestlers and what they are up to. Taking on X (formerly Twitter), Becky Lynch sent a message to fans, further solidifying her status in WWE.

Posting a photo of herself from backstage, she captioned the image “To be continued”.

Becky Lynch was supposed to take time off after WrestleMania 40

Despite valiant efforts, The Man fell short to clinch the gold. Meanwhile, after losing the match, she was scheduled to take time off, but Rhea Ripley's unfortunate injury prevented it.

When Mami forfeited the title, Lynch had to step up to fill up her shoes because she was a big name to fulfill the role. Lynch became the new World Women's Champion by winning the Women's Battle Royal match.

Her time as the Women's World Champion felt like she was the interim champion in the absence of Rhea Ripley. She found a new challenger in Liv Morgan, who incidentally caused Rhea Ripley's injury.

Liv Morgan finally finished her Revenge Tour by pinning Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring PPV, ending the latter's championship run at just 33 days. Now, she may be heading towards the necessary hiatus, which she was originally supposed to take after WrestleMania 40.

