Becky Lynch Reveals She Used To Date Finn Balor and Their Break Up Left Her 'Devastated’: ‘This Was My First Real Love’

Becky Lynch and Finn Balor were once love birds. Yes, this is true! While Becky is married to WWE superstar Seth Rollins, she once dated Finn Balor. The two were so much in love that when Balor left to pursue his career in Japan, Becky was devastated because she knew it was the end of their relationship.

This revelation was made by the former WWE superstar in her book, Becky Lynch: The Man. Both Balor and Lynch were a couple in Ireland, but then they had to move apart to advance their careers. Lynch, in her book, said that their mutual friend Karl Anderson comforted her when she cried while seeing off Finn Balor at the airport.

Becky Lynch speaks her heart out about Finn Balor

Becky said that she felt possessive of Balor in the last days of their relationship. "When he left, I knew it was over between us. The distance was too great, and over the last few months, I had simultaneously become demanding, clingy, and scared of losing him... He was about to live out his dream, and I wasn't part of it,” Becky said.

She mentioned that it was her first real love, and she messed it up badly. She further said that when Balor reached Japan, he called her, and both of them agreed that though their relationship was over, they would still try to remain friends.

Advertisement

“But to quote the famous song by the band The Script, 'When a heart breaks, no, it won't break even' - and I was absolutely the more devastated one,” Becky said.

Read More: Finn Balor Calls THIS WWE Superstar Best Performer On Earth: ‘I Want To See Everything He Does’

How Becky Lynch and Finn Balor came close to each other?

Becky Lynch wanted to learn the craft of wrestling, so she joined the Fight Factory run by Balor and Paul Tracey in Ireland. Balor was Lynch’s main trainer there, teaching her the fundamentals of wrestling before she started her wrestling career.

However, Lynch’s first encounter with Balor wasn’t a pleasant one, as she revealed in her book. "That Fergal (Balor's real name is Fergal Devitt) looks like a real douchebag,” she wrote.

But later, the two got along very well. Lynch credits Balor for helping her out when she was green. But as fate would have it, the two had to go separate paths since they wanted to explore themselves in their wrestling careers.

Advertisement

While Balor had already decided to move to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he had impressed the top bosses, Lynch had WWE on her radar, and she wanted to come to the US. The two met years later, in WWE NXT, but by then, their love had almost evaporated, and they remain good friends to this date.

Also Read: Major Update on Becky Lynch’s WWE Future and Potential New Feud Revealed