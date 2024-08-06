Becky Lynch Shares When She Decided to Start Relationship with Seth Rollins After Flirting Got Real: ‘Put Up or Shut Up’

Former WWE women's champion, The Man Becky Lynch and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Drip God Seth Rollins are among the power couples active on the present WWE roster.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch began dating in 2019, when they were both in the prime of their careers. In 2020, they were both blessed with a cute baby girl, whom Becky and Seth named Roux. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins tied the knot in 2021 in a private wedding ceremony.

Recently, A&E dropped a biography episode on Becky Lynch. The episode was a recap of Becky Lynch’s professional wrestling from the start of 2002 to the present. During programming, it even showed how the romance between Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins began while they were in WWE.

Becky Lynch revealed she met Seth Rollins in 2019 on the road while they both used to work on parallel WWE shows. They didn’t used to meet so often, but they always wanted to see each other more. The only time they met was when they were on the road.

The man revealed, “I met Colby Lopez (Becky Lynch) my first time on the road. We were on separate shows, and we didn’t see each other that often, but I always looked forward to seeing him.”

Seth Rollins revealed while talking about his romance with his wife Becky Lynch back then and when they had their first kiss, “We started talking and hanging out a little bit more, just talking [and] flirting a little bit more. The first time we kissed was Royal Rumble weekend.”

Advertisement

The Man Becky Lynch further said she revealed how she convinced herself to start the relationship with Seth Rollins and she had a feeling now or never, “He had been flirting with me so much. It was, like, alright. Put up or shut up. You gonna be about it or you just gonna talk about it? Come on.”

ALSO READ: Major Update on Becky Lynch’s WWE Future and Potential New Feud Revealed

Becky Lynch had a very successful run in WWE, so she has already made the greatest-of-all-time list. Lynch’s last WWE appearance was at Raw after WWE Backlash 2024, where she lost the WWE World Heavyweight Champion title to Liv Morgan, who managed to defeat her in a steel cage match.

Lynch’s WWE contract has also expired, and WWE expects The Man to sign the agreement soon. Surprisingly, Becky has not signed any deals as of now. Since the release of her documentary, Becky has posted a cryptic Instagram post that looks like she is hinting at her potential retirement.

Advertisement

A recent report by Fightful Select suggests Becky Lynch has not informed WWE about her retirement yet. She can make decisions on her own to hang up her boots without talking to WWE, as she is not under contract with them now. Both WWE and Lynch believe she’ll be back in the company when the time is right.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins is back in action. He competed against Damian Preist at Money in the Bank 2024 and was recently added as the special guest referee in Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk’s SummerSlam 2024 match.

On Monday Night Raw, August 5th, 2024, Bronson Reed destroyed Seth Rollins in a dominating fashion, and it seems WWE has some other plans for Drip God. What would be your reaction if Becky Lynch suddenly announced her retirement?

ALSO READ: Top 3 Signs That Indicate Roman Reigns Has Turned Babyface At SummerSlam 2024