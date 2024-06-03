Becky Lynch’s Free Agency Expected to Spark Record-Breaking Bidding War in the Wrestling Industry

For the first time in over a decade, Becky Lynch became a free agent. After dropping the Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan, she rode off into the sunset, leaving WWE. Social media is abuzz in anticipation of Lynch’s next move. While some fans are spitballing online about her potential move to AEW, it is also reported that WWE will continue negotiating with Becky Lynch.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding her future in wrestling, a new report suggests that Lynch will likely receive record-breaking offers ever made to a woman in wrestling history.

Becky Lynch set to secure lucrative deals amidst free agency

The former Women’s World Champion’s deal with WWE expired on June 1. Her recent social media activity has indicated that she will step away from wrestling for a while.

However, it comes as no surprise that Lynch’s free agency is going to spark a bidding war among wrestling promotions. According to Fightful Select’s Backstage Report podcast, WWE will continue to pursue Becky Lynch with a new deal despite her not having signed another agreement with the company yet.

The report highlighted Lynch’s likelihood of securing a massive deal with the company, the largest ever made to a woman in wrestling history. This also puts Lynch on the radars of other wrestling promotions, specifically Tony Khan’s AEW, as it’s one of the biggest rival companies that can afford a huge star like Becky Lynch. Considering the fact that Mercedes Mone signed a monster deal with AEW, the idea of Lynch bagging one such massive deal isn’t inconceivable. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Becky Lynch was already one of the top-earning female professional wrestlers in WWE. But her next potential deal will break records. During the podcast, Sean Ross Sapp added, “Regardless if she’s going to go anywhere else, she’s likely going to get those insane offers.”

At this point, Lynch is seemingly going to enjoy her hiatus. However, she will eventually have to make a decision. We will have to wait and see when The Man finally makes her mega return.

Becky Lynch rumored to make WWE return during major premium live event seasons

Becky Lynch’s chances of making a WWE return remain high despite not having signed a new agreement yet. It was recently reported by Xero News that Lynch will most likely make her return during the Royal Rumble/WrestleMania season.

Read More: Ronda Rousey Says Stephanie McMahon's Slap In WWE Elimination Gave Her Concussion

Advertisement

Additionally, reported internal discussions suggest that Lyra Valkyria could be Lynch's next opponent. All in all, all eyes are on Becky Lynch amid her hiatus. Considering that she is a 7-time World Champion and women’s Grand Slam Champion, she has quite the resume that would have any company shell out money for her.