Becky Lynch’s WWE Contract Expiration Leaves Former WWE Writer Worried



Becky Lynch's WWE contract expired on June 1, 2024, making her a free agent. She is one of the highly sought-after free agents in professional wrestling at the moment. The ex-writer of WWE, Freddie Prinze Jr., recently made a comment regarding The Man's WWE contract expiration and future in the squared circle of WWE.

Discussing the topic on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, he said that it is fascinating to think that Lynch is not under a WWE contract anymore, saying she is unlikely to go anywhere else other than WWE. However, his similar prediction about Edge or AEW's Adam Copeland didn't turn out to be accurate.

Freddie thought Adam Copeland was a WWE guy for his whole life, considering he spent over two decades in the Stamford-based company. He was proven wrong after Adam jumped ship to AEW. His age played a big role in his decision, but Becky Lynch is much younger than the eleven-time WWE World Champion.

The former WWE writer further added, "I think Lynch has 10 years of stories, so it is strange that she is a free agent it's very strange. I will say this, Tony Khan is gonna make a huge offer to her. Whatever he offered Mercedes Mone, it is gonna be double that"

Becky's signing to AEW could make her the highest-paid female wrestler

Freddie noted that AEW might offer a lucrative deal to The Man, which might be double that of Mercedes Mone. The CEO is already believed to be the highest-paid female wrestler at the moment, but her exact salary is obscure.

When Becky Lynch was signed to WWE, she took home $3 million per year. To bring her to AEW, Tony Khan must offer at least double her WWE salary.

Becky Lynch is probably taking time off wrestling at the moment

Taking a much-needed break, Becky Lynch is likely to stay out of the wrestling ring for some time. She will enjoy family time with her husband Seth Rollins and daughter Roux.

After Becky's return from maternity leave, she hasn't had the opportunity to take a big break to spend time with her family. Both Seth Rollins and Roux would accompany her on the road.

