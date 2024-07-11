‘Before Alex Had the Spirits With Him’: UFC Fans React to Alex Pereira Getting Schooled by Artem Vakhitov

Why is everyone talking about Alex Pereira and Artem Vakhitov again? Have you seen the latest compilation of their fights? It's sparking debates across the MMA community. Fans are questioning Pereira's skills and Vakhitov's tactics. This is not just another highlight reel.

It's a deep dive into their fierce rivalry. Remember their battles in GLORY Kickboxing? Each fighter has one victory against the other. Now, there are talks about a potential trilogy fight in the UFC. Can Vakhitov dethrone Pereira in MMA? Or will Pereira's power prevail again?

Did Artem school Alex Pereira?

A Twitter page recently posted a compilation of fight highlights between Alex Pereira and Artem Vakhitov, captioning it: "Man, HOW tf is this chubby little fighter beating the BRAKES out of Alex Pereira?" This post has reignited discussions about their past encounters in GLORY Kickboxing.

In their first fight in January 2017, Pereira secured a narrow victory by split decision. The rematch, held eight months later, saw Vakhitov avenging his loss with a majority decision win. These fights showcased intense striking exchanges, with each fighter displaying high-level kickboxing skills.

Recently, Vakhitov called out Pereira, expressing his desire to face him in the UFC . He believes a trilogy fight in MMA would settle their rivalry definitively.

Artem has no power?

In response to the explosive footage, UFC fans quickly took to social media to share their insights and assessments of Pereira’s performance. The fan reactions varied, highlighting different perspectives on the fighter's skills and the nature of his bouts with Vakhitov.

Advertisement

One fan pointed out a critical aspect of Pereira’s fighting style, saying, "Alex isn’t as technical as people think. He is high level but his power is what makes him dangerous, not his technical abilities." This comment suggests that while Pereira's striking force is formidable, his technical execution might not be as flawless as some believe.

Echoing this sentiment, another fan defended Pereira's background, noting, "Well, he’s a high-level kickboxer, Alex fighting guys that THINK they can kickbox." This implies that Pereira's real edge comes from his genuine kickboxing experience, which may not be matched by all of his opponents.

Another user highlighted a tactical observation, "First thing I notice is that this dude is the only one who will try and walk Pereira down, everyone else let’s Pereira control the pace and distance." This strategy by Vakhitov, aggressively challenging Pereira rather than yielding to his rhythm, might be a key to his success in their clashes.

Advertisement

This fan commented on the power dynamics in play, noting, "Artem doesn’t seem to possess that KO power; he caught Alex clean several times but nothing happened." This observation raises questions about whether Vakhitov's lack of knockout power would affect his chances in a potential MMA bout against Pereira.

Lastly, adding a touch of humor and perhaps a hint at mysticism, this fan remarked, "this was before Alex had the spirits with him." This comment playfully suggests that Pereira’s later success might have involved some intangible, almost spiritual growth or change beyond mere physical training.

So, will Vakhitov's pressure and tactics overcome Pereira's power, or will Pereira's spiritual journey give him the edge?