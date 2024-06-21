Before Becoming Wyatt Sick6’s Leader Bo Dallas Once Beat Flo Rida in Rap Battle on WWE RAW

Bo Dallas, brother of late WWE superstar Bray Wyatt is a hot topic these days. And why he shouldn’t be? He has returned as Uncle Howdy, leader of the Wyatt Sick6 group in WWE. But the WWE fans must not forget that Dallas who is playing a horror character currently once even rapped in WWE. Yes, it’s true. It was in 2016. Bo Dallas once beat renowned rapper Flo Rida on Monday Night RAW.

How did Bo Dallas outsmart Flo Rida in a rap battle?

The episode of RAW on January 25, 2016, was just a week before the Royal Rumble. WWE had called a few local rappers to intermingle with the wrestling talent. And then rapper Flo Rida, whose “Welcome to My House” was the official theme song of WrestleMania 32 tried to play around Bo Dallas.

But the rapper might not have even the slightest idea, that this face-off would be pretty embarrassing for him. Dallas in one go brought down all of Flo Rida’s rapping skills.

"You sucker punched my friend in Wrestlemania 28" Bo Dallas rapped, "but I’d be upset too if I was named after this awful state.You need to channel you negativity in a more productive manner/You hold an ace high, but I have a full house like my name is Danny Tanner,” Dallas said. Flo Rida’s last release was My House in April 2025 which features a single by the same name.

Advertisement

Flo Rida’s tasteless response

Flo Rida’s rebuttal to Bo Dallas fell short against Dallas’s jibes. He goes, “Last time you got away with a sucker punch/Sitting at my table, I’ll eat a sucker’s lunch/Wrap my fist in your jaw feel my knuckle crunch/See battling me ain't fair just like Social Outcasts trying to wrestle the Nature Boy Ric Flair." Flo then set up an introduction for the tag team The Dudley Boyz.

And that was the end of it. The rapper had seemingly lost against a wrestler, who wasn’t even a professional one. While that may be past for Bo Dallas, this is an interesting tale of how Uncle Howdy once defeated one of the top rappers Flo Rida.

Also Read: Liv Morgan Hints At Bo Dallas Breakup With Latest Statement On Relationship Status