Before being fired, Josh McDaniels berated Antonio Pierce for bringing up Patriot's Super Bowl XLII defeat during pep talk

Mark Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels at the end of October. However, it has recently been revealed by an NFL insider that Josh McDaniels had a meeting with the players of the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the meeting were the players, ex-coach Josh McDaniels, and current interim coach Antonio Pierce. According to the NFL insider, in that meeting, Josh McDaniels scolded Antonio Pierce. Here’s what happened:

Why was Antonio Pierce scolded by the ex-head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders?

In a recent episode of the Fox show The Inside Scoop, host Jay Glazer revealed some intriguing behind-the-scenes details. Glazer shared that right before Josh McDaniels was fired as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, he had a meeting with the team's players.

During the meetings, according to Jay Glazer, the Raiders players unloaded themselves on the ex-head coach. However, Josh McDaniels wasn’t speaking directly to them, but it was Antonio Pierce who spoke on his behalf.

Jay Glazer described how, during one of the conversations, Antonio Pierce brought up Josh McDaniels’s ex-team New England Patriots. In reference to the New England Patriots, Antonio Pierce explained how the reason why it’s an undefeated team is because they believe they are undefeated.

According to Antonio Pierce, the players of the Las Vegas Raiders need to have the same belief, and that will help them be the best in the sport. This New England Patriots reference motivated the Las Vegas Raiders players, however, it triggered Josh McDaniels.

When everyone left the meeting, and Antonio Pierce and Josh McDaniels were alone in the room, McDaniels gave a word to Pierce. The ex-head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders scolded Antonio Pierce for bringing up the New England Patriots, and that too in such a way.

“Don’t ever talk about the Patriots like that,” Josh McDaniels had said to Antonio Pierce. Even though Antonio Pierce was just trying to make the whole meeting less stressful for players, Josh McDaniels definitely didn’t like the Patriots' mention.

Do you think it was justified for Josh McDaniels to scold Antonio Pierce over such a small thing? Share your take in the comment section below.