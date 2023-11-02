Before their recent meeting, Conor McGregor once crashed Jenifer Lopez’s party on Cristiano Ronaldo’s invitation

Conor McGregor’s conditioning coach Colin Byrne, revealed how he alongside Conor McGregor and other team members including Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor’s girlfriend Dee Devlin ended up at Jenifer Lopez’s birthday party in 2016 without an invitation.

Bryne said they training in Las Vagas for Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz's second fight and Ronaldo came to their gym.

McGregor then asked Ronaldo why he came to Las Vagas to which Ronaldo answered he was there to attend pop star-turned-actress Jenifer Lopez's birthday party.

155 Pound King jokingly asked Ronaldo, "Can we join you?" and Ronaldo quickly said yes.

Bryne then revealed, "We get to the hotel and inside Caesars Palace, We go to the concierge, but he won't let us in. All of a sudden, the lift opens up and this guy comes out in a suit.”

Colin further said , "Then a guy came out, he recognized McGregor and asked hey Conor where are you going. Conor then told him he was going to Jenifer Lopez’s party and he gave them all entry to her party."

Jenifer Lopez’s reaction when Conor McGregor entered her birthday party without an invitation

Colin revealed all six of them entered Jenifer’s apartment and there was no sign of Ronaldo. There was a L-shaped sofa where eight people were sitting and one of them was Jenifer Lopez herself.

Conor McGregor was a bit nervous and said, “Colin what should we do now.” Colin told McGregor wasn’t even sure that she even knew who he was.

“He waves, and she's like, 'Oh my god, Conor!' She jumps up, grabs him by the hand, and runs out with him toward the patio, On the patio, there's a whole dance thing going on. There's a deejay. Fat Joe is there. Ronaldo is out there.”

Colin revealed that the party was really good and they had to leave early as McGregor was scheduled to train for his match.

Conor McGregor is set to make his comeback anytime soon next year 2024. He was out of the competition after 2021 when he injured his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier.

