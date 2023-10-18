Before training Francis Ngannou, Mike Tyson agreed to face Tyson Fury for USD 620,000,000 payday

Mike Tyson is unarguably one of the greatest boxing champions of all time. He is currently enjoying his retirement days. Iron Mike is training Francis Ngannou for his boxing debut against heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

In an interview with IFLTV, Tyson revealed he offered to face Mike Tyson. Furthermore, they had phone calls where both boxing icons talked about their match. Iron Mike even talked money and told Fury about a massive payday around USD 620 million. However, when they got the offer on paper it was not even near to what Tyson talked about.

Tyson Fury expressed “Mike was talking about USD 620 million figures, but what came back to us on paper was a joke. It was crazy.”

Tyson Fury revealed more reasons for rejecting a bout against Mike Tyson

The Gypsy king also elaborated on more reasons for rejecting the dream fight. Heavyweight champion said he would be more than happy to share the ring with the legendary Mike Tyson. However, this would be no win for him at any condition. He explained that even if she were to win against Tyson, people would taunt him for defeating the aged boxing legend.

Fury expressed, “It was a lose-lose situation for me. It was money; I didn’t need to fight a man past his best.” As a result, we never got to see the match between these two icons. Tyson then fought Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

Tyson Fury will face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou on October, 28th 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This showdown is one of the most awaited bouts of all time. Fury is undefeated. On the flip side, Ngannou has a world record for the hardest punch in the world.

Mike Tyson will be against Fury for this match as he is training Ngannou for this matchup. Tyson is done with boxing and now there are negative chance we will ever see this match happen.

