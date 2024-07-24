Belal Muhammad Being Compared To Canelo Alvarez Leaves Conor McGregor And Leon Edwards In Splits

In a strange turn of events, Leon Edwards and Conor McGregor have teamed up to laugh at Belal Muhammad. After Bully B’s coach expressed how his boxing resembles Canelo Alvarez, one of the sport’s best, both fighters took to X (formerly Twitter) to laugh at him.

Primarily known for his dominant grappling skills, Belal Muhammad has been improving his striking. His TKO victory over Sean Brady proved how the American contender can be an efficient striker.

Conor McGregor and Leon Edwards team up to laugh at Belal Muhammad

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad is scheduled to face champion Leon Edwards in Manchester, England, for UFC 304. This much anticipated rematch takes place after the initial bout ended in an unfortunate no contest eye poke decision for Bully B.

The rivalry between Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards has not taken a break since the incident. Both contenders have constantly traded shots at each other via their social media handles. This time, Rocky had his time to shine.

Alongside Leon Edwards, The Notorious Conor McGregor decided to chime in. Both fighters responded to a claim that Belal Muhammad’s coach made about his striking. Since Rocky and the Irishman follow dominant striking styles, they weighed in on the claim.

“We got him the Mexican boxing style. If you guys watch Canelo [Alvarez], [Juan Manuel] Márquez, all those guys, Belal has the hands like that right now,” expressed Roberto Ramirez, Belal Muhammad’s coach.

Leon Edwards and Conor McGregor quote-tweeted it with crying and laughing face emojis. Although Belal Muhammad appears to have improved his striking game, Rocky and The Notorious do not seem to buy it.

Canelo Alvarez is arguably the most popular fighter to hail from Mexico. His fast hands, along with the accuracy he possesses, remain one of boxing’s best. Can Belal Muhammad replicate the style like his coach believes?

When Conor McGregor threw shade at Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad title fight

Conor McGregor has fought in the welterweight division against fighters like Donald Cerrone and Nate Diaz. It is no surprise that the Irishman is on the hunt for the championship belt whilst competing in the division.

In a now-infamous Duelbits live stream, Conor McGregor spoke on the Belal Muhammad vs Leon Edwards fight. The Notorious claimed that the aforementioned contenders go for decision wins rather than finishes.

“There’s too many decisions going on now with that Leon fella,” expressed Conor McGregor. Claiming Rocky ‘loves a decision,’ it appears that the Irishman is not a big fan of the Brit’s fighting style.

“He’s fighting another f****** decision guy, your man Belal,” said Conor McGregor. The Notorious believes the welterweight championship fights are not in ‘great times.’ As a knockout artist, it appears that he wants to witness a definitive finish.

As for Conor McGregor, he recently revealed that his toe has been fully healed. It seems like he is ready to fight Michael Chandler after their bout got postponed several times. Will The Notorious make the biggest comeback in UFC history?