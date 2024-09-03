Belal Muhammad Brutally Slams Sean Strickland Teasing a Probable Match up at Middleweight: ‘Easy for Me’

Belal Muhammad has lashed out at Sean Strickland, teasing a potential matchup. Muhammad, who won the welterweight title from Leon Edwards a few months back, has been verbally attacked by Sean Strickland recently. This time, it was time for Belal Muhammad to return the favor as he not only teased a fight with ‘Tarzan’ but even predicted the match's outcome.

In a recent appearance on the Submission Radio podcast, Belal Muhammad expressed his views on Strickland. Speaking about the former middleweight champion, the UFC welterweight champion stated, “I'd slap [Sean] around... when I think of tough fights, Sean's not one of them. I think he would be an easy for for me...I have better cardio than him... I have better boxing than him.”

Well, despite Muhammad’s call out, such a matchup at the moment might not be possible. Both Strickland and Muhammad will have fights slated for the next fixtures. While Muhammad is waiting to defend his welterweight title for the first time, Strickland will be trying to avenge his UFC 297 loss. After becoming the champion, Sean Strickland was set to defend his middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297.

However, much to the surprise of the fans, a resilient display from ‘Stillknocks’ dismounted Strickland’s champion status. While Strickland wanted an immediate rematch, Du Plessis was pitted against Israel Adesanya in UFC 305. Having defended his belt successfully, ‘Tarzan’ will now get his opportunity to have a go at Du Plessis’ belt.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there is a reason for Belal Muhammad to lash out at Strickland. A few weeks earlier, Strickland launched a scathing racial attack on Muhammad, saying, “Belal looks like why I have to take my shoes off in airports…..” However, moving to the middleweight division will not be easy for Muhammad. He will first have to clear out the entire welterweight division and then only get the green signal from Dana White.

Moreover, with Conor McGregor coming back, things can get interesting. If ‘The Notorious’ manages to beat Michael Chandler, he might be given a title run. Foreseeing the possibility, the number one contender in the welterweight division, Shavkat Rakhmonov, has issued a warning. He stated that McGregor getting an immediate title run would be ‘unfair’. However, Rakhmonov also said that he believed that the UFC is a fair organization. Thus, with things getting moving in the welterweight division, the rivalry between Strickland and Muhammad might have to take a backseat for a while.

Advertisement