Belal Muhammad Calls Himself ‘Complete Martial Artist’ After Joe Rogan Praises Sean O’Malley as ‘Most Well-Rounded Fighter in UFC'

Joe Rogan might have gotten it all wrong labelling Sean O’Malley as a complete fighter. Following the meteoric rise of Alex Pereira, comparisons have begun with Jon Jones. This has further paved the way for a debate on who among the two is the best. A few days back, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan too, doubled down on this controversy on his podcast.

Giving his two cents on the matter, Rogan stated that according to him Sean O’Malley was the most complete fighter in the UFC. While Rogan pointed out that wrestling was a probable weak point of ‘Suga’, his defensive tactics against a takedown make him a great fighter. However, in a recent revelation, Belal Muhammad has opposed Joe Rogan, giving him himself the coveted spot.

Belal Muhammad looks confident ahead of UFC 304

Belal Muhammad recently sat down in an exclusive interview with Big John McCarthy and Josh Thompson on the ‘WEIGHING IN’ podcast. On being asked about how comfortable he was facing opponents with different fighting styles, Muhammad declared himself as the best.

Currently ranked no.2 in the welterweight division, Belal Muhammad oozed confidence while answering the question. He said, “Honestly, I think that I’m the most complete martial artist in the game right now, especially in my division.” Muhammad further backed his claims by pointing out how he mastered takedowns as well as his striking. The welterweight fighter cited examples from his matches against Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns to prove his point.

Meanwhile, while Muhammad is waiting to lay his hands on Leon Edwards, he is mincing no words for his opponent. Recently, Belal Muhammad raised a serious question mark on the quality of opponents Edwards faced leading up to his title reign.

Leon Edwards’ route to glory doubted while Khamzat Chimaev finds the fight ‘boring’

Belal Muhammad discredited the quality of opponents Edwards faced en route to his title win recently. Speaking to Kevin Lole on YouTube, Muhammad stated that the likes of Nate Diaz, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Donald Cerrone were all lightweight fighters. Muhammad then went on to compare them to the fighters that he had faced building up to their title fight. While the credibility of Muhammad’s claims can only be proven after their fight, former welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has cast his doubts on the title fight.

Khamzat Chimaev has recently moved up in weight to middleweight. As he waits for a potential title fight, ‘Borz’ opined that the fighting style of both Edwards and Muhammad will make it a ‘boring fight.’ Well, with a lot of talks surrounding the welterweight title fight, it remains to be seen how things pan out at UFC 304, come July 27.

