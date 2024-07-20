Belal Muhammad Confident in Outclassing Leon Edwards; Vows to Outstrike ‘Rocky’ in UFC 304 Rematch

Belal Muhammad is not just stepping into the Octagon at UFC 304, he's stepping up his game. Facing Leon Edwards once again, he's making a bold claim that he can outstrike the champ. Can he deliver on such a promise?

In an engaging chat with Josh Thomson, Muhammad expressed his readiness to transform the fight into a striking showcase. "I am levels above him everywhere," he stated confidently. It’s a daring stance, especially considering their first match ended without a clear victor due to an accidental eye poke.

Will his confidence and evolved skills lead him to victory this time around?

Can Muhammad outsrike Edwards?

Belal Muhammad's confidence is sky-high as he gears up for a high-stakes rematch with Leon Edwards at UFC 304. During his conversation with Josh Thomson, Muhammad didn’t hold back. “I hope he comes out trying to wrestle,” he said, challenging Edwards’ typical game plan.

He further boasted about his own capabilities, "Because I’m telling you I am levels above him everywhere. Even when people tell me that the only way I can beat him is laying and praying. I’m telling you I can outstrike him. I could knock him out."

Their previous encounter at UFC Fight Night in 2021 was shrouded in controversy, ending abruptly in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke from Edwards. This unresolved finish has only fueled Muhammad's drive for a conclusive showdown. Now, the rematch provides him with the perfect platform to showcase his evolved skill set.

Scheduled to take place in Manchester, England, this fight not only offers Muhammad a chance at redemption but also an opportunity to potentially dethrone Edwards. “The way that I see this fight going, he’s never fought anybody like me,” Muhammad confidently added.

As the fight night approaches, the anticipation builds: will Muhammad's predictions ring true, or will Edwards prove him wrong in a battle that promises fireworks?

Why Edwards vs. Muhammad might disappoint fans

Khamzat Chimaev isn't shy about sharing his thoughts on the upcoming rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. With his characteristic bluntness, Chimaev weighed in on the fight's excitement—or lack thereof. "Of course, it's a boring fight," he declared in an interview with MMA fighter Aslanbek Badaev on his popular vlog.

According to Chimaev, neither fighter brings the electrifying trash talk or knockout finishes that fans crave. He noted that both fighters usually aim to score points rather than seek decisive victories, with the only memorable finish being Edwards' knockout of Usman. Chimaev pointed out that this approach might not satisfy the fans' desire for an action-packed fight.

Chimaev remarked that both fighters are primarily focused on scoring points, suggesting that this approach might leave fans disappointed. His critique contrasts sharply with the fighters’ promises of an intense battle, stirring up intrigue on how the bout will actually unfold.

What do you think? Will this fight live up to the hype or fall flat as Chimaev predicts? Let us know your thoughts and don’t miss UFC 304!