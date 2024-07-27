Belal Muhammad Credits Khabib Nurmagomedov as ‘Michael Jordan’ of MMA Ahead of UFC 304 Title Fight

Belal Muhammad is ready for his first title shot at UFC 304. Who has he trained with for this big moment? It’s none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov. How does Muhammad describe training with Khabib? He calls it a game-changer. "They’re on another level," Muhammad said.

What makes the Dagestani camp special? It's their relentless hard work and mental toughness. Muhammad shared his insights in a recent interview with TNT Sports. He believes Khabib is the ‘Michael Jordan’ of MMA. Can this intense preparation help him defeat Leon Edwards?

Muhammad shares secrets from Dagestani training

Belal Muhammad is gearing up for the biggest fight of his life at UFC 304, where he'll challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. Muhammad has been leaving no stone unturned in his preparation. He trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team, aiming to be in the best shape possible.

In an interview with TNT Sports, Muhammad shared his thoughts on training with the Dagestani camp. "I mean, it just puts you on a different level, right? Because those guys, they’re on another level," he said. "The way they train, the way they work, there is nothing special about it, there are no hidden secrets, it’s just hard, hard work."

Moreover, Muhammad emphasized how the training camp has made him mentally tougher. "I think that they make you so mentally tough because the practices are so tough and they push you so hard," he explained. "I consider him (Khabib) the ‘GOAT’ of MMA. To be able to talk to the Michael Jordan of your sport anytime is incredible."

Leon Edwards, on the other hand, is looking to defend his title for the third time. Edwards boasts a record of 22-3, with seven wins by knockout, three by submission, and ten by decision. His most recent victory was a unanimous decision over Colby Covington at UFC 296.

Muhammad, known as ‘Remember the Name,’ has a record of 23-3. He has been on an impressive run since his no-contest bout against Edwards in 2021. Training with Khabib's team has undoubtedly given him an edge, and he’s confident about his chances in the rematch.

Sean Strickland's racist attack on Belal Muhammad

The tension is palpable as UFC 304 approaches, but it's not just the fighters on the main card stirring up drama. Sean Strickland, known as 'Tarzan' in the fighting world, has thrown the MMA community into a buzz with his latest comments.

In a recent Instagram post, Strickland launched a shocking racist remark towards Belal Muhammad , saying, “Belal looks like why I have to take my shoes off in airports…” This isn't the first clash between the two; Strickland and Muhammad have been at odds for over a year, with Strickland even throwing down a bold challenge: "Gloves, no gloves."

While Strickland is eyeing a return to middleweight gold, his rivalry with Khamzat Chimaev is also heating up. Chimaev recently claimed to have dominated Strickland in sparring, which did not sit well with 'Tarzan.'

Will Muhammad's training with the ‘Michael Jordan’ of MMA give him the edge he needs to dethrone Edwards? Or will Edwards' experience and skill help him retain his title?