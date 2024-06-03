Belal Muhammad Declines Fight with Islam Makhachev If He Wins 170 Championship; Proposes Lightweight Champ to Face Dricus Du Plessis

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev retained his championship at UFC 302 pay-per-view after he choked and finished former interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event in the fifth round after a bloody war.

Russian Storm proved to the world why he is the number one ranked pound-for-pound best fighter in the world after he finished Dustin Poirier. During his post-fight interview, Makhachev expressed that he wants to now grab another championship on his shoulder and fight for the welterweight championship.

Recently, the number one contender for the welterweight championship, Belal Muhammad, who will lock horns with current welterweight champion Leon Edwards for championship gold at UFC 304, reacted to Islam Makhachev's wanting to move up and compete for the welterweight championship when he was interviewed with MMAFighting.

Belal Muhammad trains with Islam Makhachev and his team and has great respect for him. The same manager, Ali Abdelaziz, even manages them.

Belal Muhammad reacted to the possibility of fighting Islam Makhachev if he won the championship: "I would never fight Islam Makhachev,100%. But honestly, he could go up to 185 and beat Dricus du Plessis right now. Skip over 170 for a little bit, let me beat a couple of these younger guys, and then I'll go up to 185. He has plenty of time, man."

Will Islam Makhachev Fight For Welterweight Champion Next?

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is currently on the run of his life. He has managed to surpass his mentor and best friend, former lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, ’s 13-win streak record, and now he holds the longest undefeated streak in the UFC’s lightweight division.

Islam Makhachev has a record of 14 wins in a row, and his mixed martial arts record is 26 wins and no losses.

Russian Champion has long claimed that he has swept all his competition, including Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, Bobby Green, Dustin Poirier, and more. Now, he feels like he can move up to the welterweight division and run for the second championship.

The question arises: will UFC book Islam Makhachev for a championship fight in the welterweight division next after he finished Dustin Poirier at UFC 302?

It seems like Dana White still wants Islam Makhachev to finish some left business in his lightweight division, UFC lightweight champion will have to defend his crown one more time in his division against the number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan.

Originally, Arman Tsarukyan was booked for Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. The match between former champion Charles Oliveira and Arman at UFC 300 was for the spot of number one contenders, and Akhalkalakets was announced as the winner of the match.

Arman revealed in an interview that he was offered a title fight just after he stepped out of the UFC octagon after defeating Charles Oliveira for UFC 302, but he turned down the offer and expressed why he would accept a short-notice fight after earning the number one contender spot.

Arman Tsarukyan congratulated Islam Makhachev after he retained the UFC lightweight Champion against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 and warned him that he was following in his footsteps.

Arman tweeted and expressed, “Congrats to Islam! But don’t try to run away to another division. You’ve only defended your title once against a real lightweight, and I’m next in line.”

