Belal Muhammad Details Run In With 'Afraid' Leon Edwards And His Team: 'They All Looked Like Cowards'

Belal Muhammad claims he ran into Leon Edwards in an elevator where there was tension from both teams. Muhammad, known as Bully B, asserts that the welterweight champion was afraid of him during the encounter.

The rivalry between Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards is more intense than ever. With the much-anticipated title fight, the feud between the teams has grown even more hostile. This elevator encounter makes it clear that there is no respect between the contenders.

Belal Muhammad encounters Leon Edwards in elevator

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is scheduled to defend his championship belt against Belal Muhammad in a highly anticipated bout. After their first fight ended in an unfortunate no contest due to an eye poke, this fight looks to be a redemption story for Muhammad, known as Bully B.

Both fighters have constantly thrown shade at each other on several occasions. It does not seem like Edwards and Muhammad share mutual respect since the no contest they had at UFC Fight Night.

Their recent elevator run-in only solidified the rivalry. Muhammad narrated an anecdote where he ran into Edwards in an elevator, revealing that there were back-and-forth exchanges from both teams and claiming Edwards was afraid of him.

“I just saw him right now in the elevator; he looked like he was afraid. Him, his brother, and his coach, they all looked like cowards,” said Muhammad to MMA Junkie. He also revealed that Edwards’ coach was the one who trash-talked him, not the champion himself.

Muhammad stated that Edwards remained quiet during the encounter, while his coach engaged in the verbal exchanges. Bully B did not hold back in his narration of the meeting and claimed he "smelled fear" from their camp.

Belal Muhammad believes he would be below Georges St-Pierre after potential Leon Edwards win

American welterweight contender Belal Muhammad finally got his title shot against the champion after a long wait. Bully B looks to shock the world by dethroning Leon Edwards and becoming the champion of the division.

Being a champion is far from Muhammad’s only goal. The American fighter wants to be the best welterweight contender ever. In an interview hosted by Damon Martin, he claimed he would be next to Georges St-Pierre after beating Leon Edwards.

Georges St-Pierre, by all accounts, is considered the best welterweight fighter according to the collective MMA fandom. Muhammad believes he could achieve the greatest of all time label with his stint in the UFC.

“For me to go out there and beat Leon, who beat Usman twice, who everybody thought was the best welterweight to do it. I’m ahead of him. I’m right underneath GSP,” said Muhammad.

Bully B has plans to defend his potential championship belt against contenders like Shavkat Rakhmonov, Jack Della Maddalena, and Ian Garry. Can Belal Muhammad successfully dethrone Leon Edwards and become the new welterweight champion?