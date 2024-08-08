Belal Muhammad Eyes Shavkat Rakhmonov or Kamaru Usman for First Welterweight Title Defense

Belal Muhammad did it. He shocked the world by dethroning Leon Edwards. Now, the real question is: who's next? The newly crowned welterweight champion has made it clear he wants a big fight. Two names keep popping up: Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kamaru Usman.

Muhammad calls Rakhmonov the 'boogeyman' of the division, but he's equally intrigued by a showdown with Usman. The former champ, despite recent losses, still looms large. Can Belal live up to the hype? Will he face the rising star or the fallen king?

Belal Muhammad's recent victory over Leon Edwards wasn't just a win; it was a statement. Dominating Edwards over five rounds, he secured the UFC welterweight title unanimously at UFC 304 in Manchester. This triumph wasn't just about the belt for Muhammad but about setting the stage for future legends he aims to surpass.

Post-fight, UFC President Dana White recognized Muhammad's achievement despite appearing less than thrilled during the belt ceremony—attributed to exhaustion and a series of less-than-stellar fights leading up to the main events. "Belal went out there, fought his fight, and did his thing," White conceded.

Now, as champion, Muhammad is eyeing his first title defense with a strategic eye. “I mean, when I look at the division obviously the guy that is the highest ranked is Shavkat (Rakhmonov). He is the boogeyman of the division,” Muhammad shared with TMZ. Yet, it's not just about facing the next in line; it's about crafting a legacy.

Advertisement

Also Read: WATCH: Belal Muhammad Celebrates Championship Triumph by Parading Through Manchester in Palestine Colors

That's where Kamaru Usman comes into the picture. Despite Usman’s recent setbacks, Muhammad sees a significant opportunity. “There is Usman right there as well. I know he is on a losing streak, but legacy-wise, he is the guy that Dana White said is better than all the other champions," Muhammad emphasized.

Colby Covington recently stirred the pot, claiming Belal Muhammad got lucky against Leon Edwards. In an interview with Submission Radio, Covington, also known as "Chaos," boldly said, “If I cross paths with him, he won't be champion anymore. I'd love to fight him; I hope that fight happens. I'll do whatever it takes to get to that.”

Despite losing his last fight against Edwards, Covington believes he can turn things around and knock out Muhammad. “You’ll never touch the gold. You'll never be who I am,” Muhammad fired back in an interview with MMA Junkie . He cited Covington’s 0-3 record in title defenses, emphasizing that Chaos would never become the welterweight champion.

Advertisement

Muhammad also addressed Covington’s threats, hinting at a potential confrontation. “I beg you, let me see you in public,” he challenged. Muhammad hopes Covington climbs the rankings to face off for the title. With both fighters known for their grappling-heavy styles, a potential showdown promises to be an exciting clash in the octagon.

What do you think? Will Muhammad’s first title defense be against Rakhmonov, Usman, or even Covington? Share your thoughts.