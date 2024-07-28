Belal Muhammad Fires Back at Leon Edwards’ ‘Stepping Stone’ Remark After UFC 304 Victory

Did Leon Edwards make a mistake by calling Belal Muhammad a "stepping stone"? After UFC 304, Muhammad thinks so. Belal Muhammad didn’t just win; he dominated. His response to Edwards’ taunt was clear and powerful. “I stepped on him,” Muhammad said, addressing the media.

How did he prove his point? With a relentless performance that left no doubt. He controlled the fight from start to finish. Takedowns, strikes, and constant pressure were his tools.

By the end, Muhammad had secured his first UFC title. It wasn’t just about the belt. It was about respect and recognition. Belal Muhammad showed the world he was nobody’s stepping stone.

Muhammad makes Edwards eat his words (Literally!)

At the UFC 304 post-fight press conference, Belal Muhammad didn't hold back. Addressing Leon Edwards' "stepping stone" comment, Muhammad declared, "I stepped on him. So we're nobody's stepping stone. I told you how good I was. I told you that he was avoiding me for those three years for a reason. We went out there and showed you why. There's nobody that's going to sit there and step over me."

From the opening bell, Muhammad showcased his dominance. He quickly rushed forward, securing a deep takedown that set the tone for the fight. Throughout the match, he maintained relentless pressure, executing a mix of powerful strikes and effective takedowns that kept Edwards on the defensive. Muhammad's strategy was clear: overwhelm Edwards with constant aggression.

In the first round, Muhammad's persistence paid off as he wobbled Edwards with a solid uppercut. Following this, he landed another significant takedown, leaving Edwards struggling to find his rhythm. Despite Edwards managing some strong kicks and a reversal in the second round, Muhammad's control never wavered. He stayed in Edwards' face, continually applying pressure.

The third round saw Edwards briefly take Muhammad's back, but Muhammad's defense was rock-solid. He patiently worked his way out, leading to another explosive combination and takedown in the fourth round. By the final round, Muhammad had Edwards in a body triangle, delivering punches and hunting for a choke.

When the fight ended, there was no doubt about the outcome. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46, all in favor of Muhammad . He had not only won but made a statement. Belal Muhammad proved he's not just a contender but the new welterweight champion.

Muhammad's response to Rakhmonov's challenge

Fresh off his UFC 304 win, new welterweight champ Belal Muhammad didn’t have much time to bask in glory before Shavkat Rakhmonov slid into his mentions with a reminder of a past promise. On X, Rakhmonov was quick to congratulate but eager to challenge: "Congratulations on your well-deserved victory, @bullyb170! I hope you keep your word and defend your title against me when you're ready, champ."

Muhammad, still riding the high of his victory, responded confidently to the callout. "I’ve never turned down a fight, literally... I’m now looking to cement my legacy as the best welterweight ever," he shared with the media.

With Rakhmonov eyeing the title, this verbal spar might just set the stage for another thrilling showdown in the octagon. Who will be the next to step into the octagon with the new champion? Will it be Rakhmonov, or will another contender emerge?

