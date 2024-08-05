Belal Muhammad Responds to Colby Covington Threatening Him; ‘I Beg You Let Me See You in Public’

The rivalry between Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad knows no boundaries. Both welterweight contenders go after each other despite not having a scheduled bout. After Chaos called him a ‘p****,’ Remember The Name decided to clap back at his achievements.

Belal referred to Colby’s title shot attempt as a ‘joke.’ He believes Chaos would never have the chance to be a champion. After Covington threatened to confront Bully B in person, Muhammad appeared desperate for a run-in with the fellow welterweight contender.

Leon Edwards was finally dethroned by Belal Muhammad. UFC 304 witnessed history after Remember the Name dismantled his opponent and became the new welterweight champion. This was after all the odds were stacked against the American contender.

The UFC has a new champion; his name is Belal Muhammad. However, it appears like certain contenders in the division do not prefer Bully B to be the champ. Fellow welterweight fighter Colby Covington decided to go off on the title holder, referring to him as a ‘p****.’

In an interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington claimed Belal Muhammad got lucky with Leon Edwards. “If I cross paths with him he won't be champion anymore. I'd love to fight him, I hope that fight happens. I'll do whatever it takes to get to that,” said Chaos. The American contender believes he could defeat the new welterweight champion if he gets the title shot.

Colby Covington says he will knock out Belal Muhammad, comparing Bully B’s fight against Vicente Luque. Although Chaos lost his last fight against Leon Edwards, he believes in his ability to turn it around and crack the new welterweight champion.

Belal Muhammad was quick to clap back on Covington’s statements in an interview with MMA Junkie. He cited Chaos 0-3 title defense record, claiming he would never be the welterweight champion. Remember the Name says he ‘only needed one time’ to become a champion, while Colby needed three.

“You'll never touch the gold. You'll never be who I am,” said Belal Muhammad. The champion urges Covington to ‘keep talking,’ as he believes Chaos would never become the new champion. Remember the Name also responded to Colby’s threat, hinting that he would confront him in person if he needed to.

“I beg you let me see you in public,” said Belal Muhammad. Bully B hopes Covington rises in the rankings of the division so that he gets another title shot against him. Both contenders, who follow a grappling-heavy fighting style, are expected to show a masterclass in the octagon.

