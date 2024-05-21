Belal Muhammad Reveals Why He Doesn’t Like Former UFC Champion Sean Strickland; DETAILS

UFC Welterweight contender Belal Muhammad will face UFC Welterweight Champion Leon 'Rocky' Edwards for the championship gold at UFC 304 pay-per-view. The event will take place in Leon Edwards's home territory on July 27, 2024, at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Recently, Belal Muhammad appeared on the YouTube channel Money Loyalty Legacy, where he revealed why he hates Sean Strickland.

Bully said, "I posted one thing about Palestine... and he said something like 'they need just to give up.' Somebody like that who's sitting there, laughing at people dying, making a joke out of it. It just shows what type of person he is."

"Recently, he was crying on Theo Von about his dad, and 'you can't talk about my dad,' but you're literally talking about kids that just got bombed. But when it came back to you, it was all fake."

Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad Takes Shots at Each Other

UFC CEO Dana White announced the card a couple of days ago. Popular YouTube and UFC interviewer Nina Maria pulled a prank on Belal Muhammad when he was talking with fans on Instagram.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland took shots at Belal Muhammad under Nina Drama's prank Instagram post. Tarzan commented, "If you told him that in person, he would put his head down and walk away, then try to fight you on Twitter, lol."

Bully was quick to shut down Sean Strickland with his own reply. Belal tweeted a post in which Sean Strickland was trolling and expressed his own views on the former UFC middleweight champion.

Belal tweeted, "If Sean tells you he's going to fight you to the death, it means he's going to jab you and play defense for 25 minutes. If Sean sees a harmless kid or a homeless man on his ring camera, he's going to walk outside with a gun and record it to make it seem like he's crazy. If Sean goes on a podcast, it means he's probably going to cry."

