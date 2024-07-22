Belal Muhammad Says He’ll Do to Leon Edwards What Khabib Nurmagomedov Did to Conor McGregor After UFC 229

Belal Muhammad is aiming to replicate Khabib Nurmagomedov's actions against Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Muhammad, who is set to face Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in Manchester for the welterweight title, has hinted at potentially jumping the cage like ‘The Eagle’ did.

While Edwards hasn’t engaged in trash talk, he has dismissed Muhammad as a serious title contender. This dismissal has fueled animosity, and ‘Remember the Name’ intends to continue the feud even after the fight.

Belal Muhammad has called himself the complete martial artist ahead of the Leon Edwards fight and has plans for the UFC 304 showdown. He has hinted at settling the bad blood with Edwards’ team after he beats ‘Rocky’.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Muhammad said, "After the fight, I think I'm going to literally walk to his corner and do the Khabib thing. Throw my mouthpiece at them, laugh at them, point, and maybe hop over the fence and jump on his brother."

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor had a heated build-up to their highly-anticipated 2018 clash. Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards haven’t been so opposing of each other, but, ‘Remember the Name’ is looking to bring the heat.

The pair previously fought in 2021 in the main event of a UFC Fight Night. The fight, though, ended in a no-contest after an accidental eye poke from Edwards.

Conor McGregor’s take on Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

Conor McGregor has been critical of the UFC 304 fight between Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards. The Irishman expressed skepticism over both fighters’ prowess to draw the audience. He said on Duelbits,

"There's too many decisions going on now with that Leon fella. Leon Edwards loves a decision and then he's fighting another f**king decision guy, your man Belal.”

McGregor further added that he didn’t expect the PPV to do more than 200K buys. Apart from Edwards vs Muhammad, Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes will also engage in a rematch with the interim heavyweight title on the line.