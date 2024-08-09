Belal Muhammad Torches Kamaru Usman's Black Panther Cameo In Hilarious Social Media Beef: 'Background Character In Movie About Fighting'

Welterweight contenders Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad often take shots at each other. Remember The Name went as far as to attack The Nigerian Nightmare for his short role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Kamaru Usman quickly clapped back at the criticisms that Belal Muhammad had of his role in the movie. With this back-and-forth, fans are anticipating a possible welterweight title fight between the two contenders.

The exchanges between Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman started with The Nigerian Nightmare commenting on a video that showed Islam Makhachev guiding Bully B on how to hold the belt.

The interaction got interesting when Belal Muhammad went after Kamaru Usman’s role in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie.

The 2022 sequel to the originally successful Black Panther movie was blessed with Kamaru Usman’s presence. His role as a Naval Officer in the movie gained a lot of traction for the fighter for his breakout role in a major film.

However, Belal Muhammad was not a fan of it. As Bully B listed several achievements of Usman’s that he disapproved of, the aforementioned movie role happened to be one of them. “Your part in Black Panther sucked,” wrote Remember The Name.

Muhammad also expressed being unimpressed by Kamaru Usman’s wins over Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. After The Nigerian Nightmare claimed he “dominated the division,” Bully B was quick to refute the accusations. “You were protected by the UFC,” wrote Remember The Name.

Advertisement

Kamaru Usman immediately responded and wrote, “Glad you watched me in bp [Black Panther]. Unfortunately, no one wants to watch you fight, much less put you in a movie,” wrote The Nigerian Nightmare.

Belal Muhammad failed to back down as he replied to Kamaru Usman. “You were a background character in a movie about fighting. They must’ve seen your striking and decided no fight scenes,” wrote Bully B.

The Nigerian Nightmare also claimed that Belal Muhammad copied his blueprint to defeat Leon Edwards. However, Usman suffered two losses to Rocku, while Bully B dethroned the former champion with one title shot.

The former welterweight champion recently revealed he was coming back for the belt. With Usman’s knee injuries, he anticipates making a huge comeback and fighting for the championship title.

After successfully beating Leon Edwards and dethroning him to become the new champion, Belal Muhammad claimed he is expected to fight Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov . With their recent back-and-forths, the rivalry between the contenders makes it an exciting build up.

Advertisement