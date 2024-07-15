Bella Hadid Takes Cue From Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen As She Dons THIS Vintage Gucci Piece

Bella Hadid, a well-known American fashion model, is often recognized as a role model for young generations. She has a great sense of style and often collaborates with stylists to create new dresses. Apart from this, she is also seen donning throwback pieces from the 90s.

Recently, Hadid wore a 1999 Gucci piece that was previously worn by Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen. Let us reveal more details on her latest look!

Bella Hadid stuns in a vintage Gucci piece

Bella Hadid recently styled the vintage Gucci runway pants designed by Tom Ford from the label’s 1999 Fall/Winter show on Friday, July 12. She was spotted in Greenwich Village in New York City with her newest look.

Shortly after, Hadid became the talk of the town. Her Gucci pants were compared to Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen who famously wore the same pair of Gucci runway pants in a previous editorial from the Tom Ford era.

Bundchen's fans had previously admired the look, and the fact that it still remains memorable today demonstrates the lasting impact of a great fashion piece.

Besides, to complete her head-to-toe 1999 look, Bella Hadid sported a ripped ‘Here Comes Trouble’ tank top, a throwback piece, paired with sleek black Femme Louis slippers in Noir.

However, this was not the first time that the 27-year-old model has opted for a vintage dress. During the Cannes Film Festival, Hadid opted for a silky cream slip dress from Gucci's Spring 2004 collection.

Advertisement

Also Read: Bella Hadid’s Hairstyles: From the Runway to the Red Carpet

Bella Hadid celebrated the launch of a new digital billboard

Bella Hadid recently sported an Adidas striped ringer t-shirt on July 11 and announced to fans her intention to start a new collaboration with the franchise.

She was at Times Square promoting her new Adidas Originals campaign. She chose to wear a pair of cropped denim shorts in addition to wearing red and orange Adidas SL 72s.

Hadid even posed with her fans during the outing and gave a few of them little bouquets of flowers wrapped in Adidas-branded paper. She also shared a picture on social media of her looking at the billboard with pride in her eyes.

Moreover, in the big billboard image, fans can spot the model in a white and black Adidas top and matching skin-tight hot shorts.

Also Read: ‘I'm Not The Most Beautiful': Bella Hadid Admits To Things She Learnt From Mom Yolanda Hadid