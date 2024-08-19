'Belongs to me': Cody Rhodes Opens Up On Sharing Spotlight With Roman Reigns in WWE

There is an unending debate on who is the bigger star between WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. While Reigns’ popularity as the face of WWE stands unparalleled, Cody Rhodes’ stardom, too, cannot be neglected.

He was the only one who ended Reigns’ four-year term as WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40. So let’s hear it from the horse’s mouth, Cody Rhodes himself.

While speaking at the Fanatics Fest event recently, Rhodes addressed this talk about sharing the spotlight with Roman Reigns and how he feels about it. He said that he is glad to share the SmackDown, RAW, and every other PLE with Roman Reigns, but as far as the WWE Undisputed Championship is concerned, it belongs to him.

“WWE’s roster is the best that it’s ever been. I am happy and glad to share SmackDown, to share RAW, and to share every PLE with Roman Reigns. However, [the Undisputed WWE Championship], belongs to me,” Fightful quoted Reigns.

Cody however, acknowledged that the current popularity of WWE has a lot to do with the contribution of Roman Reigns’ Bloodline storyline, which had been on top in the last four years.

“WWE and I don’t mean this in a braggadocious way, is currently the most popular it’s ever been. A considerable amount of that has to do with the Bloodline and Roman Reigns.,” Rhodes said.

As far as the WWE fans are concerned, there is a huge support for both of these superstars. Before Cody won the WWE Undisputed Championship, almost every WWE fan wanted him to win the title and finish his story. However, once he won it, the WWE Universe wanted Roman to take it back.

A huge section of fans then vouched for Roman, who was absent. And Reigns’ absence continued for another four months until he returned at SummerSlam 2024. That became WWE’s most-watched video on the internet, crossing 100 million views within no time .

But Rhodes has retained it for the past four months and is expected to retain it at least till WrestleMania 41. Moreover, there is also no comprehensive opponent for Rhodes right now. Reigns is involved with the Bloodline storyline at present, and Rhodes is currently pitched against Kevin Owens.

At Bash in Berlin, PPV on August 31, Cody Rhodes will take on Owens for the WWE Championship, and most probably he will retain it. However, there might be some outside intervention of some other superstar, also in the match. Let’s wait and watch how it goes.

