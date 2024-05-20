Ben Affleck Brutally Trolled for Bombing His Set at Tom Brady Netflix Roast by Nikki Glaser

Tom Brady's Netflix Roast Special had several high-profile celebrities who roasted each other at the show with mind-blowing and unfiltered jokes; however, it seems like Nikki Glaser was not impressed by Ben Affleck's performance. The comedian has slammed a 51-year-old actor and film-maker; wished he had prepared better.

Nikki Glaser slams Ben Affleck for his “bad premise” during Tom Brady's Netflix Roast Special

Nikki Glaser thinks Ben Affleck, whose performance revolves around social media jokes, should have practised better before he took the stage at Tom Brady's Netflix Roast Special.

Glaser, who isn't convinced much about Ben's performance said she didn't watch it “again” because she doesn't “like to watch people bomb,” the 39-year-old stand-up comedian said in an interview with KFC Radio on Sunday.

She further felt like Ben “didn't prepare” to be good enough. “He's someone who's famous enough that he probably thinks that this is beneath him to do this, so I'm just gonna do a favor.”

She also added that if he could just “practice enough” but “either they couldn't get him on the phone enough to work out something.”

Ben Affleck made a surprise entry

While the Oscar winner slammed the online users who sit behind their keyboard and troll the stars, Ben was slammed back for his words which didn't sit well with the fans.

A fan wrote about the experience of how Ben's roast made the viewers cringe. “Surprised I'm not seeing more chatter about how embarrassing Ben Affleck was at Tom Brady's roast. I am still cringing days later.”

Another wrote, “Yeah he was awful, thought I was the only one.”

Another, “Ben Affleck spent 10 min whinging about internet trolls.”

Another user, “Probably not a great stretch to assume Kim Kardashian would've had the worst performance at Tom Brady's Roast, but that dishonour went to Ben Affleck, who mysteriously and angrily went nuts on a social media rant about trolls. Holy unhinged, Batman!”

One more, “JLo saw the Tom Brady roast, saw how awful Ben Affleck did and said I want out.”

Meanwhile, Nikki was highly appreciated for her roast at the live show which was aired on Netflix.

