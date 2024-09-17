Ben Simmons Brutally Trolled by Fans After Trainer Claims He’s Back to All-Star Level: ‘Heard This 3 Years in a Row’

Ben Simmons launched his NBA career after the Philadelphia 76ers drafted him 1st overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. However, a serious foot injury sidelined him for the entire 2016-17 season. He finally made his debut in the 2017-18 season, where he quickly displayed his skills, winning Rookie of the Year and helping the 76ers achieve a 52-30 record and reach the Eastern Conference semifinals.

As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, Simmons' trainer, Chris Brickley, fueled excitement with a bold prediction after a workout, claiming the three-time All-Star is ready for a big season.

"Ben Simmons is back to playing All-Star talent level basketball. Big season loading."

Despite Brickley's confidence, NBA fans remained skeptical in the comments, responding with jokes about the prediction.

Simmons aims to silence the critics in 2024-25 by proving he can return to his All-Star form this season.

Since missing the 2021-22 season due to a back injury, Simmons has struggled with recurring injuries over the last two seasons. These injuries, including a back injury, knee issues, and a nerve problem in his lower back, have significantly impacted his ability to play. Between 2022 and 2024, he played in just 57 of 164 games, starting in 45.

Ben Simmons dealt with back and knee injuries last season, limiting him to just 15 games, 12 of which he started. He averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 24 minutes per game.

Throughout the offseason, Simmons has focused on reversing the narrative of his shaky last two years as he continues his recovery. Despite the low expectations surrounding both Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets, which are largely due to Simmons' injury history and the team's recent performance, the former All-Star is determined to prove his worth.

Since then, injuries have heavily impacted Simmons' career. During the 2019-20 season, a nerve impingement in his back caused him to miss eight consecutive games before the COVID-19 shutdown.

He then missed the entire 2021-22 season due to back surgery. In the 2022-23 season, he played just 42 games, averaging under seven points per game because of ongoing back issues. As of September 2024, Simmons is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to a nerve problem in his lower back.

Since the 2021 playoffs, Simmons has been able to participate in just 57 of a possible 246 regular-season games. These injuries have not only significantly affected his performance but also his career trajectory, distancing him from the player who once earned three consecutive All-Star and All-Defensive team honors. As he enters the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, his future remains uncertain.

