Ben Simmons Shows Positive Flare at Nets Media Day After Coming From Back Surgery

Ben Simmons, the three-time All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick, has once again found himself in the media spotlight—this time with a more optimistic tone. After undergoing his second back surgery in three years, Simmons is gearing up for the Brooklyn Nets' 2024-25 season, promising that this time, he's ready to return to form.

At the Nets' media day, Simmons expressed confidence in his health, marking a potential turning point in his tumultuous career.

“I think people forget, me as a player, when I’m healthy, I can play basketball. I’m pretty good, right?” Simmons said with a mix of humor and determination. His comments were more than just self-assurance; they were a challenge to those who doubted his ability to return to elite status.

After playing in only 15 games during the 2023-24 season, Simmons now has an opportunity to prove he’s still a significant force on the court. For Simmons, staying healthy has been the biggest obstacle since his days with the Philadelphia 76ers. His once-promising career has been derailed by injuries and off-court issues, notably a nerve impingement in his lower back that limited him to just 57 games in two seasons with the Nets.

However, the 28-year-old star insists that his recent recovery has been different from past efforts.

Advertisement

“I’d have days where I’d have a tough day of playing, and the next day I’d be locked up in my back. I haven’t had one of those setbacks since I’ve been back playing [over the summer],” Simmons said. This optimistic report comes after multiple surgeries, including his latest procedure in March 2024, which sidelined him for the remainder of last season.

Nets general manager Sean Marks echoed this optimism, confirming that Simmons is a full participant in training camp, a positive sign for the upcoming season. “From what we’ve seen so far with Ben, he’s a full go for camp, which for us, that’s exciting to see,” Marks stated.

The Brooklyn Nets have undergone significant changes in the offseason, most notably trading star Mikal Bridges and signaling a move toward rebuilding. Simmons now finds himself in a team with young talents like Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas but without the pressure of contending for a championship right away. With a new head coach in Jordi Fernandez, the Nets are focusing on developing their roster, and Simmons could be a critical component if he can regain his All-Star form.

Advertisement

“It feels like a new start, a fresh start,” Simmons said, reflecting on the new direction the Nets are heading. His words carry weight for a franchise that has struggled to find stability after failed superstar eras with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

For Brooklyn, the stakes are high. While Simmons’ resurgence could bolster the team's prospects, there's also a strategic advantage in the Nets potentially landing a high lottery pick. With their draft picks returned from the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn could benefit from being in the mix for next year’s presumptive No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his return, Simmons is focused on blocking out the noise and focusing on basketball. “The priority is just to play and be healthy. So all the other stuff that’s being said, that’s just words from people that obviously have something to say about something they don’t know,” he remarked. Over the years, Simmons has faced criticism from fans and media, especially regarding his $40.3 million salary for the upcoming season. Yet he remains undeterred by the outside chatter.

Advertisement

With unrestricted free agency looming in 2025, this season could be a pivotal one for Simmons. Not only will it determine his future with the Nets, but it will also play a significant role in the value of his next contract. If Simmons can stay healthy and regain even a portion of his former production—he averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game during his peak years with the 76ers—he could be an essential piece for Brooklyn's future.

The 2024-25 NBA season represents a crossroads for both Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. The star's health remains the biggest question mark, but the tone at media day was unmistakably positive. If Simmons can avoid further setbacks, he could be a valuable asset for a Nets team looking to build a foundation for the future.