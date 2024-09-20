Ben Simmons’ Trainer Vouches on Himself While Addressing Nets Guard’s Injury Update: ‘Trust Me on This One’

The anticipation for the upcoming NBA season is building up as Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons puts in the work during offseason training sessions. This time around, Simmons is receiving guidance and support from veteran skills coach Chris Brickley, marking a significant shift in his preparation for the 2024-25 season.

Brickley, a renowned shooting coach who has worked with basketball superstars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kevin Love, recently shared a video of himself refining Simmons' shooting form ahead of the new season.

In response to a fan's inquiry, Brickley expressed confidence in Simmons' improved performance compared to his peak years with the Philadelphia 76ers. He wrote, “Thanks, bro, but Ben is healthy, moving very well. He is better now than his All-Star seasons. I’ve never co-signed a player who didn’t prove it when their season started. Trust me on this one.”

Despite Brickley's impressive track record and endorsement, unraveling Simmons' potential has proven to be a complex challenge due to various factors. Chief among these concerns is Simmons' ability to stay healthy and remain a consistent presence on the court.

The guard has been sidelined for a significant number of games in recent years, undergoing multiple back surgeries that have hampered his playing time. As Simmons aims to make a definitive impact with the Nets, the spotlight will be on translating the training and guidance provided by Brickley into tangible on-court performance.

While there have been glimpses of Simmons expanding his offensive repertoire in the past, including attempts at jump shots, the guard has yet to fully integrate these elements into his game.

Playing for a team like the Nets presents Simmons with an opportunity to experiment and evolve his playing style, especially with lowered expectations following a subpar season for the team. The 2024-25 campaign holds particular significance for Simmons as he approaches free agency next summer, with uncertainties looming over his future in the league amid injury concerns.

However, unlocking Ben Simmons's full potential presents a unique challenge given the player's enigmatic nature. Simmons' journey will hinge significantly on his ability to maintain a consistent presence on the court. He has faced setbacks due to recurring injuries, including back surgeries during the past three seasons, where his playing time has been limited.

