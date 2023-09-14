Ben Stokes drops bombshell about World Cup aspirations after post retirement U-turn: All you need to know

Good news for Ben Stokes fans! He is getting back on the field, this World Cup. Yes, you heard it right. It came as a surprise to everyone, especially after retiring from ODI cricket in 2022. But he is on the list of players in the preliminary squad of England, for the World Cup. Keep reading to have a detailed understanding of the story behind Ben Stokes' retirement return!

Is Ben Stokes really taking a U-turn from his World Cup retirement?

During the finals of the Ashes series this year, Ben Stokes shared with the reports that he has no plans of coming back from ODI retirement. He clearly stated that returning to the WorldCup, which starts this October in India, is not on his mind. But according to the recently shared squad lineup, Ben Stokes's name is on the list for England's defence, for the World Cup. The cricket's comeback is also officially made by the ICC, through their Twitter account.

So it is true that Ben Stoke is finally going to be back in the World Cup after a year-long break. Well, it surely was a break, because he is indeed not retired! The player's warm-up for the World Cup is clearly visible as he made a brilliant 182 in just 124 balls, helping England get an outstanding win over New Zealand on Wednesday at The Oval. But the question remains, Why did he say the World Cup isn't in his mind?

Ben Stokes's statement on the return to the World Cup 2023

Ben Stokes gave some clarity on the statement that he made during the commencement of the Ashes. According to the ICC, in this reference, he said, "Obviously I've been asked a lot about my knee over a long period of time, so I just said that to leave it." But here's the twist. Ben made that statement, just to keep the media off him.

As per Ben Stokes's recent statement, he indeed was sure about being a part of the World Cup, even during the time when he mentioned the World Cup was not in his mind. "I knew that I'd be playing in these games and potentially in the World Cup then when I said that, but it was just the easiest thing to say that and put you (the media) off the radar", said Ben Stokes as per ICC.

