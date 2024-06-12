Beneil Dariush Predicts Conor McGregor Vs Michael Chandler UFC 303 Fight Will End in the First Round

This year has been thrilling for UFC and fight fans, showcasing some of the most exhilarating matches, including Sean Strickland vs. Dricus, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje, and the recent Dustin Poirier vs. Islam Makhachev.

Now, the organization is set to host another significant pay-per-view event this month, UFC 303, featuring the comeback of former two-division champion Conor McGregor. McGregor is set to return to the UFC octagon after nearly a three-year hiatus due to an injury.

Conor McGregor will face the sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in a five-round mixed martial arts bout at the welterweight division in the main event of UFC 303.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, lightweight contender Beneil Dariush discussed the upcoming McGregor vs. Chandler fight. He commented on McGregor's psychological tactics and predicted that the fight would end in the first round.

Beneil Dariush spoke about Conor McGregor's mind games on Michael Chandler: "If you think about it, if you want to get under Michael Chandler's skin, this is the way to do it. Chandler's been able to give Conor McGregor a hard time just by staying cool. For Michael Chandler, it's just a treat to fight this guy. He knows he is going to make more money. The name, the fame."

Later, Dariush revealed that after seeing McGregor partying and Chandler training intensely, it is difficult to predict the winner. However, he is certain the fight will conclude in the first round.

Dariush expressed, "I really thought Conor was going to just piece him up because Conor's timing, when Conor's on, is so good. The problem is Conor McGregor has not been in action. Michael Chandler has, and being in action makes a difference. It's like a pickup fight because whoever gasses out first or whoever knocks the other guy out first, it's all about the first round, in my opinion."

UFC 303 Match Card

Fight fans are eagerly anticipating the UFC 303 pay-per-view, which has already broken significant records and sold out, fueling the buzz surrounding the event. This excitement is largely due to the return of former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Mystic Mac has been out of action for nearly three and a half years following a leg injury he sustained during his last fight in 2021. This was a trilogy fight against his long-time rival Dustin Poirier at the UFC 264 pay-per-view.

Now fully recovered from his injury, McGregor is rigorously preparing for his comeback. He will face Michael Chandler in the main event at UFC 303. The event will feature several other exciting bouts. Here is a list of some of the fights scheduled on the UFC 303 card:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

UFC 303, featuring Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, is scheduled to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, which is part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States. This event promises to be a highlight for fight fans worldwide.

