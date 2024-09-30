Bengals Joe Burrow Reaches 15,000 Career Passing Yards During Week 4 Game Against Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hit a significant career milestone during the NFL Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. Early in the second half, Burrow surpassed 15,000 career passing yards, solidifying his place among the elite quarterbacks in NFL history.

Entering the game with 14,829 passing yards and 102 touchdowns over his five-season career, Burrow needed just 171 yards to reach the milestone. By the third quarter, he crossed the threshold, tying him for fourth among the fastest quarterbacks in NFL history to reach 15,000 passing yards.

Having already thrown for more than 4,000 yards in a season twice, Burrow’s achievement is no surprise to those who have followed his impressive journey. The game itself saw Burrow's usual precision and poise. In the first half, he connected for two touchdowns, one to star receiver Ja’Marr Chase and another to running back Zack Moss.

This helped Cincinnati build early momentum in a hard-fought contest against the Panthers. By the midpoint of the second quarter, Burrow had completed 8-of-11 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, once again showcasing his ability to drive the offense forward under pressure.

However, the road to the latest record wasn’t without its challenges. Burrow’s determination was on full display as he endured a scare early in the game. During Cincinnati’s first drive, his left ankle was stepped on, causing visible discomfort and forcing the Bengals to punt after just one more play.

Despite the limp, Burrow returned to the field for the next drive, shaking off the pain and continuing to lead the team. While his injury didn’t sideline him, it was something Bengals fans and coaches monitored closely throughout the game.

As the second half progressed, Burrow’s frustrations became evident after throwing his first interception of the season. The pick, made by Panthers defensive back Xavier Woods, left Burrow visibly frustrated on the sideline. He was shown shaking the tablet he used to review the play, a rare display of emotion from the typically composed quarterback.

Fox analyst Daryl Johnston commented on Burrow’s reaction, saying, “I know he’s frustrated there, but I think he made the right choice on the throw. I like the decision that Joe Burrow made.”

Since being drafted first overall by the Bengals in 2020, Burrow has transformed the franchise, leading them to the playoffs and the Super Bowl, and now adding yet another career milestone to his growing list of achievements.

