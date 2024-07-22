Bengals Legend Says He Would Love To Team Up With Joe Burrow in His Latest Social Media Post

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson has expressed his willingness to play alongside current Bengals star Joe Burrow if the opportunity arises, though he is not actually coming out of retirement. Johnson's comments were made on social media and confirmed on Instagram. While this statement is more of a fun fantasy rather than a serious comeback, it highlights his continued connection and enthusiasm for the Bengals.

Chad Johnson teams up with Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals' top quarterback, is one of the NFL's fastest-growing stars. Despite his lengthy injury history and frequent labeling as "injury-prone ," his abilities and athleticism are unparalleled. He is presently the Bengals' finest player and has led them to Super Bowl LVI in the 2021 NFL season.

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson expressed interest in joining the current Bengals roster on his Instagram on Friday.

The topic began when the Cincinnati Bengals' official social media account asked fans to "name a Bengals duo you would've liked to see play together."

"We'll start," the post said, suggesting their own preferred pairing: "Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow."

The Bengals' post includes a combined video of Burrow throwing a ball and Johnson making a grab, giving fans a taste of what it may be like to see the current quarterback and the retiring wide receiver play together.

Chad joined fans in the comments section, writing, "We can still make this happen." I am in shape."

Fans also filled out the comment area, requesting that they play together. Of course, this dual notion is likely to remain just that: an idea. Johnson, aged 46, has not played in the NFL since 2012. However, fans can still dream.

Chad Johnson's NFL career

Chad Johnson, better known as Chad Ochocinco, had a successful career as an NFL wide receiver, especially with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played collegiate football at Oregon State University before being selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

Johnson became noted for his outstanding route running, quickness, and dependable hands over his ten seasons with Cincinnati (2001–2010), with 766 catches, 11,059 receiving yards, and 67 touchdowns. His prowess earned him six Pro Bowl choices and three First-Team All-Pro nods.

Johnson topped the NFL in receiving yards in 2006 and is the Bengals' all-time leading receiver. His colorful demeanor and spectacular touchdown celebrations, which included the use of props and dancing performances, earned him a fan following and media attention.