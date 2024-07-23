Bengals Owner Mike Brown Reveals Joe Burrow Ignored His Order Leading to Disastrous NFL Season Last Year

Joe Burrow struggled with a calf injury early in the 2023 NFL season, leading to subpar performance and a slow start for the Bengals. This was reminiscent of their 2022 campaign when they dug themselves into a 0-2 hole while Burrow recovered from an appendix surgery.

As NFL teams gear up for the current season, Cincinnati Bengals' long-time owner Mike Brown has disclosed that Burrow went against his wishes last year. This decision might have contributed to Burrow's poor performance and additional injuries.

Mike Brown advised Joe Burrow not to play the Week 3 game against the Rams

Mike Brown recently spoke with Caleb Noe, a sports journalist for WCPO 9 Cincinnati, and said that he did not want Joe to play after his injury, but he did so anyway. In his long chat with Caleb, Mike revealed several things.



Mike Brown discussed various subjects with Caleb on Monday. T his included Joe Burrow's injury-prone lifestyle and his health , the failure to reach an agreement with Tee Higgins, and the team's commitment to extending Ja'Marr Chase.

When probed about the chat by Caleb Noe of WCPO, Brown stated that he told Burrow to play it cautiously and sit out Week 3. But a motivated Burrow ignored his owner's demands and played anyway.



Mike stated, "I try to stay far enough away that I don't get in the way. I don't want to cause an issue for the coaches. At that point, I went too far and did something stupid. I was persuaded he should not play. I walked out there and told him he wasn't going to play. I was going to make sure he didn't play, but he did."

Advertisement

This all happened when QB Joe and Mike Brown were spotted playing golf together in September of last year, right before the Week 3 home game against the Rams. At that time, a video appeared on Twitter showing Joe and the Cincinnati Bengals' owner discussing something in golf carts. The 2020 first-round pick sustained a calf injury and is uncertain for the team's Week 3 home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Also Read: Vikings to Pay For Khyree Jackson's Funeral Following NFL Rookie's Fatal Car Accident

Joe Burrow had a rugged season last year

Joe Burrow struggled with injuries throughout the 2023-24 season. He had a calf strain early in the season, limiting his mobility and ability. Later in the season, Burrow had a season-ending wrist injury that necessitated surgery in a November game against AFC North for the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow finished the season with a 66.8% completion percentage for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Cincinnati finished 9-8, but all three AFC North opponents won by double digits to go to the playoffs.

Advertisement

The Bengals have had famously sluggish starts under Joe Burrow, going 0-2 in each of the previous two seasons. However, Joe appears to be in better condition this year, and they want to open the 2024 season with a win. Cincinnati will open the 2024 season with a home game against the rebuilding New England Patriots.