Bengals QB Joe Burrow and WNBA Star Angel Reese Name-Dropped in Latest Lil Wayne, Flau’Jae Song

Lil Wayne and Flau'jae Johnson are feeling like Joe Burrow and Angel Reese in their latest collaboration, which was highly awaited by the fans ever since it was announced. The iconic rapper has name-dropped some star players in his latest song Came Out a Beast from Flau'jae Johnson's debut album Best of Both Worlds.

The song released on Friday gives a shout-out to Cincinnati Bengals' QB, Burrow and WNBA star Reese. The college basketball player's much-anticipated album has nine songs among which one is with the rap legend.

Wayne, the Louisiana native and Flau'jae, the LSU Tigers star decided to make a hype video for LSU, where the mentioned stars made their names in American football and basketball.

College baseball player Flau'jae Johnson releases debut album with Lil Wayne, namedrops Joe Burrow and Angel Reese

Flau'jae Johnson mentions the Chicago Sky star who played for LSU Tigers, the team where the college basketball star is playing right now. The 20-year-old raps about her national championship win, teammate, “Keep a double I feel like I’m Reese...I got me a natty/I got me a ring/I ain’t switchin no sides I’ma ride with my team.”

The American rapper and college basketball player, who is one of the highest-paid players from NIL, further goes on to showcase her rapping skills before Weezy enters where she raps about Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, “I go to LSU and I be reppin’ it like I’m Joe Burrow.”

Advertisement

Flau'jae Johnson ft Lil Wayne was teased a year ago

The collaboration was highly anticipated between the legendary rapper and the LSU standout women’s basketball player as it was first teased a year ago with Sue Bird on ESPN. The track produced by Dolla Baby can be heard on digital streaming platforms.

Earlier, the college basketball player had revealed that Wayne reached out to her for the iconic collaboration. Recently, in a statement caught by Complex, the Tigers' player stated how it was a “surreal experience,” it was while working with a 41-year-old five-time Grammy award winner.

Meanwhile, the latest song was promoted by Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, who used Wayne's verse in his Instagram stories. Flau'jae shared the screenshot and captioned it, “going crazy right now.” Flau'jae met Wayne at the 2023 Essence Fest in New Orleans and it all started from there.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Bluntly Reacts to Joe Burrow Being Called ‘Spiciest White Boy in NFL’