Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow Wants To Recreate Randy Moss’ Iconic Fake Moon Touchdown Celebration This Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's passes and handoffs have resulted in several touchdown celebrations by his teammates, but it appears like he may bring one of the most iconic modern touchdown celebrations back in 2024.

We rarely see Burrow himself perform a unique celebration. However, in his last podcast appearance, Burrows expressed his desire to bring back Randy Moss' legendary Fake Moon celebration from the payout game against the Vikings in 2005.

Joe Burrow wants to do the famous ‘Fake Moon’ celebration

Whether people like it or not, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss' "fake moon" touchdown celebration in the 2004 playoffs will go down as one of the most iconic moments in NFL history.

During Burrow's visit to Pardon My Take, Randy Moss' "fake moon" celebration, in which he pretended to pull his pants down in front of the Green Bay Packers crowd, was discussed.

"Randy Moss, fake moon to the crowd," Burrow replied, smiling. "If I get a rushing touchdown this year, I might bring back the fake moon." After Burrow made it clear that it had to happen during an away game, a PFT commenter suggested he do it with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fortunately for the Vikings, the Bengals are not on their 2024 schedule, so they won't possibly be the target of a Burrow fake moon touchdown celebration next season.

Advertisement

Burrow and the podcast's co-hosts decided that since the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of Cincinnati's biggest rivals, the celebration ought to take place on the road during a game against them, having previously declared that it had to take place on the road.

Also Read: Insider Reveals How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are ‘Most Excessively Spending Couple’

Randy Moss’s Fake Moon Celebration

The first "fake moon" was done by Randy Moss on January 9, 2005, during the wild-card playoff game between the Vikings and the Packers.

With 10:25 remaining in the fourth quarter and Minnesota leading 24-17, quarterback Daunte Culpepper found Moss for a 34-yard touchdown, essentially sealing the victory on the road.

Then Moss stood up, made his way over to the goalpost's padding, and pretended to pee while turning to face the Lambeau Field crowd. "That is abhorrent behavior by Randy Moss," play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said live. "We should not have had that on television."

Advertisement

In 2021, Moss talked about the reasons for the renowned post-touchdown celebration.



Moss said, “We enter Lambeau. As we approached, there were probably around ten white asses sitting on the hill. They had all their pants down. There are only white moons, all lined up. I said, 'I need this moment.' I haven't forgotten, 'Where you at, Moss?'”