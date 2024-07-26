Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s New Bleach Hairdo Compared to Amber Rose by Kimberley a Martin

Kimberley A Martin shares in one of her episodes that Joe Burrows' new hairdo looks like famous American supermodel Amber Rose. Martin covers the National Football League as a national writer and an ESPN reporter. Bengals QB, Joe’s new hairdo has gone haywire on the internet. People and fans compare his new hairstyle with several famous entities.

According to media availability, Burrow mentioned that he did his new haircut out of boredom. Since then people on the Internet have shown their love for his new hair makeover and also compared his hairstyle with others.

Kimberley’s comparison to QBs’ new hairdo to Amber Rose

Bengals Quarterback’s beach hairstyle has evoked a lot of reactions on the internet. Many on the internet compared his hairdo with even Eminem and WWE superstar Cody Rhodes. Kimberley reporter of ESPN likened Burrows' new look and shared her thoughts. Recently on Thursday’s episode of First Take, Martin told Molly Qerim, “He said he did it because he was bored.”

Kimberley also mentioned conically, “Never have I ever sat at home bored and thought, ‘You know what I’m going to do? Turn myself into Amber Rose.” Kimberley’s unconventional comparison to Rose caught Qerim’s attention, she said, “Oh my God, did you just say that? Did you just say ‘Amber Rose?”. After a pause, Martin continued, “When I see him, I don’t think Eminem.” The reporter thinks that Rose’s comparison fits best for Burrows' hairstyle rather than Eminem's.

The reporter continued saying, “If I had that look — yeah, that’s more apropos. Yeah, you know,” the NFL reporter said, seemingly noting that like Rose — and unlike Burrow — she is Black. “We get it” Qerim replied. Amber Rose, a 40-year supermodel once also had a shaved beached head. Moreover, Martin’s comparison was one of the most obvious, compared to the others that have been streaming all over the internet and in the news.

Fans reaction to Burrows' new hairdo

Bengals QB, Joe's new chic hairstyle has caught fan's attention on the internet. People also compared the burrow’s hairstyle with WWE star Cody Rhodes and Eminem. One fan commented on X quoting, “Bro looks like that Eminem guy from Fortnite.”

While another fan wrote, “Cody Rodes New Bengals QB?”. Seems like Burrow’s new bleach shave head has stolen the spotlight in sports. Moreover, Joe’s fans weren't expecting him to resemble Slim Shady.

