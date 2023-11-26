‘Best kept secret’: Triple H praised for managing to keep CM Punk's WWE return a secret till last minute

The 2023 Survivor Series smashed into the record books with seismic surprises that cemented it as an all-timer event. Fans and pundits alike are hailing the pay-per-view as perhaps the greatest Survivor Series ever - largely thanks to Triple H masterfully managing the jaw-dropping return of CM Punk.

A fan by the username of ShyGuy works on Twitter tweeted, “Best kept secret in recent memory. Holy shit.”

Another fan by the username Adam J tweeted, “And that's how it should be done. Keep a surprise a surprise. Well done HHH.”

“This is what’s been missing from wrestling. Always knowing what’s going to happen, don’t make it fun.” another fan expressed.

How Triple H kept CM Punk's return secret

Former WWE champion and legend Triple H is currently serving as the head of creatives of WWE and is responsible for booking storylines, returns, and shows.

A recent report by Fightful suggests how Triple H kept CM Punk’s mega return secret,

“CM Punk told at least one person close to him he had an hour-long conversation with Triple H last week. WWE staff, reps, creative had no idea. He walked through the back in plain sight minutes before he appeared. They had cleared an area out.”

Fightful report further revealed, “Triple H took over calling the show in the last couple of minutes and called for the copyright logo. Even many in production didn't know.”

Triple H even posted a picture with CM Punk on social media and wrote a caption, “ Mighty cold day in hell.”

Head of Creatives, Triple H even talked about squashing previous beef with Punk in the press conference.

And said, "Everyone grows everyone changes Phil is a different person now. I am a different person now. If you’re still the same guy you were 10 years ago, you messed up. Everybody grows."

