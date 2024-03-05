Best Player From Every Decade in NBA History Listed

There has long been debate over who the NBA's all-time greats are. It's likely been contested in terms of game statistics, player competitiveness, fitness, or some other area. In the nearly 80-year history of the NBA, outstanding players have not been unfamiliar.

It's hard to rank them in order of impact because of the sheer number of players the NBA has had. So, it would be more productive to identify the GOAT of a decade rather than the greatest player in NBA history.

50’s George Mikan

George Mikan is the player who led the Minneapolis Lakers to five NBA champion titles. Throughout his career, Mikan averaged 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists. He set the standard for all upcoming basketball centers and was the first dominant NBA legend. He was also the first player to be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.

Mikan was a large, powerful, and formidable person, standing nearly seven feet tall. The NBA had to alter its regulations due to his extreme dominance. Above all, they expanded the typical free-throw lane from six to twelve feet, a move that was subsequently known as "The Mikan Rule."

60’s Bill Russell

With 17 titles, the Boston Celtics hold the league record. Eleven of those seventeen rings were won by the legendary Bill Russell.

Throughout his 13-year NBA career, Russell averaged 15 points, 22.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He also won five MVP awards and twelve All-Star selections. Between 1959 and 1966, Russell and teammate Bob Cousy set a record by winning eight straight championships.

Even though some could contend that other players' game statistics—like Wilt Chamberlain's, who had a season that could have seen him score up to 50 points and pull down 30 rebounds—are the best of this decade, Bill Russell eventually set a record for the most championship rings—a record that hasn't been surpassed.

70’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the highest scorer in the history of the NBA till a year ago. He had a 20-year career in the NBA in which he averaged 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The 7-foot-1 giant first helped the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA title and then joined forces with Magic Earvin Johnson and James Worthy to form one of the greatest and most recognizable dynasties in history, the Lakers, where he won five NBA titles and one MVP award in the Finals.

80’s Larry Bird

The Pistons, Lakers, and Celtics were the three teams that dominated basketball in the 1980s. Each of these three teams had taken turns winning titles, making them bitter rivals. However, the Boston Celtics ultimately emerged victorious, possibly due in part to one of the greatest small forwards in NBA history: Larry Bird.

Bird could play any position on the court and averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. During a period when long-range shots were uncommon, he was the best 3-point shooter of the 1980s and won three championships. He was also a three-time MVP and a twelve-time all-star.

90’s Michael Jordan

The NBA reached new heights with viewership and fame across the world during this time and the reason behind it was none other than Michael Jordan.

During his career, Jordan prevented several players—among them basketball legends like Reggie Miller, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, and Charles Barkley—from being awarded championship.

To name a few, he won six championship rings, five MVPs, six Finals MVPs, and the Defensive Player of the Year title.

2000s Kobe Bryant

The current generation of basketball players has been influenced by Kobe Bryant's "Mamba Mentality," which emphasizes the value of perseverance and hard work.

Kobe won five championships, one MVP, two scoring titles, two Finals MVPs, and an average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Although he had won all five of the titles in the 2000s, it is widely believed that if he and Shaquille O'Neal had played together for a longer period, that total may have been much higher.

Despite having missed more shots than any other player in NBA history—14,481 total—Kobe has acknowledged that he "misses 100% of the shots that you don't take," which is a testament to his commitment and unwavering resolve.

2010s Lebron James

One of the greatest athletes of all time is Lebron James. Having dominated the game since joining the league in 2003, he has participated in eight consecutive NBA Finals. He has won four NBA Finals out of that, and he was named MVP in each of them.

James scores 27.2 points, pulls down 7.4 rebounds, dishes out 7.2 assists, steals 1.6, and blocks 0.8 per game on average. Even at the age of 39, he is averaging 25 points, seven rebounds and almost seven assists per game in 2023/24 season. He is now the highest scorer in the history of NBA and the first ever player to score 40000 points.

2020s Nikola Jokic

When we talk about 2020’s few formidable names come up like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid but it's Nikola Jokic who looks like the best out of these three.

The Serbian was a massive factor in the Denver Nuggets winning their first-ever NBA title last season and he is replicating the form again this season.

When we talk about Jokic, he can do it all. The guy is a menace on both ends of the court and is one of the best playmakers in the history of the game. The superstar from Serbia is averaging 25.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.

