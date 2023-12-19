Best UFC fight in 2023 Poll: Makhachev vs Volkanovski to Moreno vs Pantoja; Which one was your favorite?

This year was one of the best years for UFC, a lot of change in the world of UFC, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou left the company and Jon Jones returned after almost 3 years and claimed the vacant UFC heavyweight championship after defeating Criyl Gane.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev continued his dominance and captured the crown of number one best pound-for-pound fighter in UFC after defeating UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Sean Strickland captured the UFC middleweight championship after defeating former UFC champion Israel Adesanya. And many more spectacular moments. In this particular article, we will pick four UFC fights and revisit highlights of the year 2023.

Best UFC fights of the year 2023

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski I

After capturing the UFC lightweight championship at the UFC 280 pay-per-view after defeating Charles Oliviera. Islam Makhachev challenged UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for his pound-for-pound best ranking.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander I was booked to take place in Australia at UFC 284 on 11th February 2023.

Makhachev’s title was on the line both Champions blew the minds of fans with amazing close fights. Fans and critics rate Makhachev vs Volkanovski as one of the best champion vs champion.

Makhachev earned the victory after a five-round battle. Both champions fought for the second time at UFC 294, Makhachev shocked the world after he knocked out Volkanovski in round one of the fight.

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja III

Brandon Moreno faced Alexandre Pantoja for the third time. This time both were scheduled to fight at the co-main event of UFC 290, on July 8th, 2023. For the UFC flyweight championship. Champion Brandon Moreno gave his best for all five rounds but in a very competitive fight, Alexandre Pantoja was crowned the new UFC Flyweight champion.

Pantoja defended his UFC flyweight championship at the last pay-per-view event of the year at the co-main event of UFC 296. Pantoja retained his championship successfully.

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev

Justin Geathje faced Rafael Fiziev at the UFC 286 on 18th March 2023, Both Rafael and Justin showcased their will and weapons in the Octagon. Both fighters exchanged significant striking games and Justin busted Rafael open.

At the end of the co-main event classic three fight, Justin Geathje was crowned the winner. Justin Geathje vs Rafael Fiziev was undoubtedly the highlight of the year.

Geathje later claimed the UFC BMF championship after knocking out Dustin Poirier. Geathje is currently no one contender to face UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in 2024.

Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira’s start of the year didn’t well at the start of the year. Pereira faced Isreal Adesanya in a rematch for the UFC middleweight championship. Adesanya for the first time in four fights knocked out Pereira to reclaim his championship.

Later Pereira announced he was moving to the upper weight class light heavyweight. In July Alex faced Blachowicz and managed to secure a decision victory over him.

Alex Pereira was then booked to face former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka for the vacant champion. Their pre-fight staredown is now counted as one of the coldest face-offs in history.

Pereira knocked out Jiri in the second round and crowned himself the only fighter to capture the championship in two divisions of Glory kickboxing and UFC.

This concludes our in-depth list of the best UFC fights of 2023. Now, it's your turn! Choose your favorite UFC fight of the year and cast your vote below.

