Best WWE match of 2023 Poll: From Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn to Damian Priest vs. Bad Bunny, which one was your favorite?

This year of WWE is undoubtedly one of the best years of all time. We have witnessed a lot this year from WWE being sold to unexpected returns of legendary superstars like The Rock, John Cena, Randy Orton, and even CM Punk, who returned to WWE almost after a decade.

According to a recent report, 2023 proved to be one of the best years for WWE in terms of business success. This success extended to merchandise sales, pay-per-view gates, TV ratings, and more.

Throughout the year many WWE earned their spots and became fan favorites, experiencing significant transformations such as Gunther's evolution into LA Knight. We've closely followed the growth of these superstars.

We have witnessed amazing storylines, The Bloodline Saga, The Rise of Judgement Day, Cody Rhodes's story, and more. And with every amazing storyline, we witnessed amazing matches.



In this article, we will highlight the top 4 WWE best matches from the year 2023, that entertained us the most in 2023.

At the end, you'll have the opportunity to analyze and choose your favorite WWE match of the year 2023.

WWE match of the 2023

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens: Royal Rumble 2023

At the first major pay-per-view of the year 2023, Roman Reigns was set to face old rival The Prize Fighter, Kevin Ownes in a single match for his WWE Undisputed Championship. The year 2022, was the year of dominance of The Bloodline.

In the end, Bloodline attacked Kevin Owens tied him to the ropes and Roman Reigns asked Sami Zayn to hit his old buddy Kevin Owens and prove his loyalty.

Sami Zayn chose his way and betrayed Roman Reigns to save his old friend. Which was the first major crack in The Bloodline stable.

Zayn took a chair shot at Reigns will always be in the history books as one of the best turns ever.

Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn: Elimination Chamber 2023

After the betrayal, Sami Zayn was filled with fire and wanted revenge on Roman Reigns for using him and underestimating his selfless love and loyalty for The Bloodline. Sami Zayn challenged Roman Reigns for his WWE undisputed champion at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Sami Zayn instantly got over between fans, surpassing the popularity of every other superstar including Cody Rhodes.

Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns turned out to be the one of best and most closed champion matches of Roman Reigns during his run as Tribal Chief.

In the end, Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn with the help of Solo Sikoa. In the end old friend Kevin Ownes returned to save his buddy Sami Zayn from The Bloodline.

Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre: WrestleMania 39

After an incredible match between Sheamus and Gunther at Clash at the Castle, the saga continued and Drew McIntyre was added to the rivalry, and later three of these iconic superstars were booked to face each other at WrestleMania 39 for Intercontinental gold.

Three men put the best professional wrestling match for fans. Every fan watching the match was amazed by the sequences and moments of the match. Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of WWE. He is expected to carry his Intercontentional Championship to WrestleMania 40 as well.

Bad Bunny vs Damian Priest: Backlash 2023

In recent times outsider celebrities like Logan Paul have proved with hard work and dedication one can be a WWE superstar. One such popular face was Bad Bunny, popstar made his WWE debut back in 2021 and wrestled a match alongside Damian Priest as his tag team partner.

Bunny made his way back to WWE after a long time on the road to Backlash which was going to Purto Rico the home of Bad Bunny and Damain Priest.

Bad Bunny was originally scheduled to host Backlash pay-per-view. After former friend Damian Priest attacked him on the edition of Monday Night Raw he announced his street fight match against Damian Priest.

Damian was representing Judgement Day faction and Bunny was representing the Latino World Order.

The pop to Bad Bunny’s entrance can be counted among some of the best entrance pop ever in the history of the WWE.

After a hard-hitting action-packed street fight match Bad Bunny earned victory over Damian Priest. We even witnessed the return of Carlitto at the event.

