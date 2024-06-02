‘Better Go Invest in an Enforcer’: Draymond Green Calls Out Pacers After Chennedy Carter Shoves Caitlin Clark to Ground

Caitlin Clark is facing a tough test ever since she touched down the pro basketball court. Her scrutiny started right after the she became the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever in WNBA Draft this year.

Recently, during the Fever 71-70 win over the Chicago Sky, Clark went throgh another test of time as a physical outplay broke between Chennedy Carter the Fever star when Carter shoved Clark to the ground.

However, amazed by the unnecessary action from Carter left rest of the Fever players in surprise as clark did not show any alteration at the first place. But, after the referee came into action, it was later called a personal foul without review.

While the topic was already hot and trending on multiple platforms, Carter declining to answer any question on the foul involving Clark caught Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green’s attention.

Taking it to his social media account, Green reacted to the post while calling out to the Fever to find a strong solution for the foul.

He commented: Indiana better go invest in an enforcer... FAST!

Green emphasized the need for the Indiana Fever to fortify their roster by acquiring an enforcer to protect Clark in such situations.

This callout from Green sheds light on the often undervalued but crucial role of an enforcer in the WNBA, who is tasked with safeguarding star players like Clark from aggressive plays that can jeopardize their well-being and performance on the court.

Green's remarks have sparked conversations not only about Carter's conduct but also about the responsibilities of the Fever's teammates and leadership to ensure the safety and support of their star player in high-stakes situations.

Irked Indiana Fever GM calls to stop such treatment to Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever's general manager, Lin Dunn, and head coach Christie Sides passionately voiced their frustration over the treatment of Caitlin Clark during a recent game against the Chicago Sky.

Following the incident where Clark was hip-checked by a player and involved in physical altercations, Dunn and Sides openly criticized the perceived excessive aggression and lack of fair officiating towards Clark.

Dunn emphasized the distinction between tough defense and unnecessary targeting actions, calling for the league to address and rectify the situation promptly.

“There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary targeting actions. It needs to stop! The league needs to "cleanup" the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!!”

Sides, expressing concern over the alleged mistreatment, stated her intent to submit evidence to the league office for review, highlighting the urgency of a closer examination of the incidents.

