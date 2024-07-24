‘Better Than Anybody in the UFC’: Belal Muhammad Compares Himself to Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington

In a recent video, Belal Muhammad made some bold claims. He compared himself to Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Do you think he has a point? Muhammad believes his fight IQ is higher than both. He also thinks he pushes at a different pace. How does he back up these statements?

Muhammad says he has strength, pressure, power, and grappling skills. He combines these better than anyone in the UFC. Are these just words, or can he prove it in the Octagon? With his rematch against Leon Edwards at UFC 304, fans are eager to find out. Will Muhammad's confidence translate into victory?

Muhammad throws shade at the welterweight elite

Belal Muhammad didn’t hold back in his recent statements. In a video posted by Championship Rounds, he confidently said to MMA Fighting, "I think I have a higher IQ than both of them. I push a different pace than both of them." He added, "I do it all. I have strength, pressure, power, grappling, and I put it all together better than anybody in the UFC."

Interestingly, the tension between Muhammad and Edwards isn't just confined to the Octagon. Tom Aspinall recently captured a heated exchange between the two at the fighter hotel. Muhammad, unfazed, called out Edwards, "That boy talks s**t! You p*ssy!" Edwards, standing his ground, retorted, "You have a pack of p*ssies." This confrontation only adds more spice to their upcoming fight.

Advertisement

Their rematch at UFC 304 is highly anticipated. Taking place at the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester, England, on July 27, it promises to be a thrilling showdown. Edwards, the current welterweight champion, boasts a record of 22-3. His recent victories include a stunning knockout win over Kamaru Usman and a unanimous decision over Colby Covington. Muhammad, on the other hand, comes in with a record of 23-3, determined to prove his superiority.

Also read: Islam Makhachev Will Be Surprised By Leon Edwards’ Physique in Potential Future Fight; Claims Coach

Both fighters are undefeated since their first bout, which ended in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke. Now, with the welterweight title on the line, fans are eager to see who will come out on top. Will Muhammad's confidence and skills lead him to victory, or will Edwards defend his title once again? The answer awaits at UFC 304.

Muhammad senses fear in Edwards' camp during heated exchange

Advertisement

The tension between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad isn't just reserved for the octagon; it spills over into everyday encounters, like a recent run-in in an elevator. Describing the moment, Muhammad didn't mince words. "I just saw him right now in the elevator; he looked like he was afraid. Him, his brother, and his coach, they all looked like cowards," he told MMA Junkie.

During this brief yet intense encounter, it wasn't Edwards who spoke up but his coach, leading the verbal sparring. Muhammad, feeling the upper hand, claimed he could "smell the fear" from Edwards' camp, suggesting a psychological edge as they head into their rematch.

This elevator clash adds another layer to their already heated rivalry, setting the stage for a fiery showdown. Who do you think will emerge victorious? Let us know in the comments and stay updated with all the latest UFC news!

Also read: Leon Edwards Says The UFC Believed Belal Muhammad Was Not 'Big Enough Name' To Headline UFC 300