'Better than Nate Diaz': Conor McGregor dubs Dillion Danis a LEGEND after fight with Logan Paul

Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis on October 14th at The Prime Card event it was the most awaited boxing event of this month. Danis and Logan fought six rounds and in all six rounds, Paul dominated he outboxed Danis with his combinations all that Danis was doing was to defend his face to avoid getting down. He wasn’t dropped but was schooled well by a YouTube sensation. The fight ended dramatically when Dillon tried to choke Logan with a Guillotine choke but Paul defended himself well and escaped the hold before he could get him under his hold. Danis was immediately disqualified, and Paul won the match.

Combat fans and fighters responded to the fight many were disappointed at both the men for poor performance Fighters like Ryan Garcia, and Jon Jones reacted but one reaction that caught the most attention was Conor McGregor’s reaction.

Conor McGregor's reaction on Danis vs Logan and possible shots at Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor is a close friend of Danis, they spar together Dillon was McGregor’s grappling coach. McGregor was rumored to appear on the card but he didn’t go there to watch the match in the UK. but was watching the event live from his home after the fight ended he reacted to the Logan vs. Danis he tweeting “ What a show, brother! Well done! The world is excited for what’s next!” and used a hashtag for him referring him as legend.

He also said he was impressed by Danis’s performance and he kind of took a shot at his rival Nate Diaz who recently fought and lost to Logan’s brother Jake Paul. Fans believe McGregor taunted Diaz as he was dropped by Jake in their fight but Danis survived Logan and was dropped once in the entire contest. Danis himself took shots at Diaz by posting his picture when he fought Jake and was dropped by him. Danis quoted “ Never me “.

Nate and Conor had two matches back in 2016, where both won one match each and they both believe they have to complete the circle by doing a trilogy matchup. Recently McGregor reacted by claiming he owes Diaz a match .

