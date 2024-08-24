Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi Present Special Tribute to U.S. Olympic Gold Medalists, Including Simone Biles, on SmackDown

On the August 23rd edition of Friday Night SmackDown, held at the Capital One Arena, WWE superstars drew inspiration from the Olympics for their six-women tag-team match. The trio of Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill, known as “The Big Three,” faced off against The Unholy Union and Blair Davenport.

In a tribute to the USA gymnastics team from the 2024 Paris Olympics, The Big Three paid homage to Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Hezly Rivera. The trio coordinated their attire to reflect the Team USA uniforms, with Naomi in a black dress, Cargill in red, and Belair in colors representing the US flag.

This thoughtful tribute by Jade, Bianca, and Naomi was well-received by WWE fans, who are now sharing and praising the photos of the tribute on social media.

However, Naomi secured the victory by pinning The Unholy Union and Blair Davenport, providing a much-needed win after her previous loss in her hometown.

WWE has officially announced that Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will face Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Jade Cargill recently spoke about her goal of capturing the WWE Women’s World Title after adding the WWE Tag Team Championships to her collection. She said, “I’m going to get the WWE Women’s World Title. That’s going to happen. Being a legend in this industry, that’s going to happen.”

The WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event is set to be an incredible show, featuring multiple five-star matches. WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Kevin Owens, continuing his impressive championship reign.

Newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion, The Ring General, Gunther, is set to defend his title for the first time against fourteen-time WWE Champion Randy Orton.

The saga continues as Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will go head-to-head with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match.

CM Punk, frustrated after losing a special guest referee match at SummerSlam 2024, has challenged Drew McIntyre to a brutal strap match.

New WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax will defend her title for the first time against Michin in a street fight.

