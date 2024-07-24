Bianca Belair Reveals Embarrassing Peeing Moment During Important WWE Match Live

Former WWE Women's champion Bianca Belair is currently aligned with Jade Cargill and is enjoying her tag team run on Friday Night SmackDown; Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair recently lost their WWE women's tag team championship at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024.

Bianca Belair is currently one of the most prominent women's WWE superstar companies. She has almost managed to achieve every prize in WWE, from becoming champion multiple times, winning the Royal Rumble, defending her championship-winning championship at WrestleMania, and much more.

Bianca Belair reveals embarrassing moment in WWE ring

Being a professional working day and night constantly, week after week, is an absolutely tiring job for a professional wrestling superstar; sometimes, the superstar faces awkwardness, often inside the ring.

Recently, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill made an appearance at Hot Ones, where while playing a round of Never Have I event, a question asked, ‘Never have I ever peed in the ring?’ Jade Cargill picked the option of ‘Never,’ and Bianca Belair chose the option ‘I have.’

The EST revealed she had peed in the ring during her recent match in WWE. She said that while she locked horns with Nia Jax in a qualifier match for WWE Queen of the Ring 2024, she unfortunately lost, and Nia Jax eventually won the crown.

Nia Jax breaks her character and addresses her ‘BBL Bayley’ remark

The Queen of the Ring 2024, Nia Jax, is all set and gearing up to lock horns with WWE women's champion Rolemodel Bayley at Summer Slam 2024; during her first face-off with Bayley, Nia Jax made a hilarious remark about Bayley with left fans making fun having talks about it for days.

Bayley warned Nia Jax that she is no longer the ‘Hugger Bayley’ whom Nia beat a year ago; she is now at her prime, and there’s no way Nia Jax could defeat the best version of Bayley.

Taking notes of Bayley’s comment, Nia Jax made a hilarious comment about Bayley’s b*tt and labeled her with a new nickname, “I know you're not ‘the hugger’ I injured before your SummerSlam match in 2017. What are you doing now? BBL(Brazilian butt lift) Bayley?”

Recently, Nia Jax had a fun conversation with the BattleGround Podcast, during which she broke her character and addressed her ‘BBL Bayley’ remark on Friday Night SmackDown.

Nia Jax expressed, “When we got in there, and she brought up the injuring and all this stuff, it just hit me, and I was literally saying the obvious, what everybody has known for her to have.”

Nia Jax further acknowledged the fact Bayley is all-natural and has not done any BBL surgery, “I have known Bayley long to know that she is an all-natural, beautiful Brazilian booty, Latina, but knowing her for as long as I have and seeing her character develop, I think she’s been more embracing of her God-given talents. So I just stated the obvious.”

Nia Jax and WWE Women's Champion Rolemodel Bayley will compete in a singles match for the WWE Women's championship crown at Summer Slam 2024, which will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

