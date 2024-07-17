Big E Provides Major Update on Neck Injury and WWE Return: Find Out

Former WWE Champion and Tag Team Champion Big E sustained a severe neck injury on the March 11, 2022 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Big E and Kofi Kingston teamed up to face the team of Sheamus and Ridge Holland. During the match, Big E and Ridge Holland took the fight outside the ring, and Ridge Holland executed a belly-to-belly suplex on Big E. Unfortunately, the move was botched, and Big E landed awkwardly on his neck, injuring himself.

The scary bump injured Big E severely. He was escorted out of the arena on a stretcher and directed to the hospital, where doctors revealed that Big E had broken his C1 vertebra in two places, which is a career-threatening injury requiring an indefinite time to recover.

It has been almost two years now, and there are no signs of Big E returning to WWE anytime soon. Finally, after a long wait, Big E has shared another update on his injury. Can he return to WWE now?

Big E Provides an Update

While having a fun chat on the Getting Over Podcast, Big E discussed his injury and potential return:

“Now we’re at two years and running since I broke my neck. I broke my C1 in two places and my C6 as well. I feel great. I have no issues with pain, discomfort, weakness, or any of those things.“

He continued, “My strength is great. The only issue is my C1 is healing fibrously, which is great for normal day-to-day life, but it’s not turning into new bone and ossifying yet. They’re not going to clear me until that happens. It’s obviously a very important bone. Right now, that is the waiting game. I went to Cancun about a month ago to get stem cells. We’ll see if that changes anything. Right now, I feel great; I’m just not in a position to be cleared quite yet.”

Major update on Rhea Ripley's Injury

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley made her return to the WWE ring after a layoff of almost three months due to a shoulder injury. "Mami" has set her eyes on WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan, who was behind injuring Rhea Ripley. Additionally, Morgan took away Ripley's title and dared to seduce and kiss Rhea Ripley's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio.

On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley issued a challenge to Liv Morgan. After some efforts from Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley finally patched up with Dominik.

However, a recent report by PWInsider reveals that Rhea Ripley is still not cleared to compete inside the squared circle. Doctors have yet to give the green light for Ripley's in-ring return, which is the primary reason WWE has kept Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley out of any brawl.

Additionally, Rhea Ripley is not expected to engage in any physical altercation or match before WWE SummerSlam 2024. After the mega success of the last WWE premium live event, Money in the Bank 2024, WWE is eyeing to host the biggest professional wrestling party of the summer, SummerSlam 2024.

