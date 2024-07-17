Big Sean Recreates Iconic LeBron James ‘Can’t Believe This Is My Life’ Insta Post After Kendrick Lamar Call Out

Rapper Big Sean recently shared an Instagram post where he recreated LeBron James' iconic meme post that dates back a few years. Sean recreated one of the most acknowledged captions LeBron ever had on his post.

Sean's recently shared post came at a time when the basketball community seemed to pick sides in the ongoing feud involving Kendrick Lamar and Drake. LeBron James has had his aura beyond basketball, time and again.

Big Sean takes inspiration from LeBron James while calling out Kendrick Lamar

The renowned rapper Big Sean has set social media abuzz by imitating an iconic Instagram post originally shared by LeBron James. The recreation came in the wake of an apparent call-out directed at fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The meme, featuring James in a reflective moment, carried the caption, "Can't believe this is my life," and garnered significant attention online. Big Sean's reenactment of this meme came shortly after he seemingly called out Kendrick Lamar during a freestyle at On The Radar.

The backdrop to this unfolding saga traces back to an Instagram story posted by the 33-year-old rapper, Big Sean. The story featured an image of the artist imitating a widely recognized meme originally shared by NBA superstar LeBron James back in 2018.

The lyrical content of Sean's freestyle was speculated to reference Kendrick Lamar's ongoing feud with Drake. However, DJ Hed, a prominent figure in the music industry, clarified that Sean's lyrics were not aimed at Lamar and sought to dispel the emerging notion of a potential rift between the two artists.

Although Big Sean was not the only one to join the long-standing meme saga relating to LeBron's iconic post, his younger son, Bryce recently came up with his version of the quote and posted it online.

LeBron James seems to pick a side in Kendrick Lamar-Drake Feud

It seems that the ongoing feud between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake has caught the attention of none other than NBA superstar LeBron James, as he made a notable appearance at Kendrick Lamar's recent concert.

As the West Coast's greatest acts gathered for the massive event, including performances from YG, Tyler The Creator, Remble, and Dr. Dre himself, the spotlight was particularly intensified on Kendrick Lamar's repeated playing of the polarizing hit song 'Not Like Us', a direct jab at Drake.

While the concert stirred up intense speculation about which side of the feud LeBron James might align himself with, the basketball star's presence at the event has sparked questions regarding his stance in the ongoing battle.

During the concert, as 'Not Like Us' blared through the speakers, the sight of NBA stars James Harden, DeRozan, and Russell Westbrook dancing on stage fueled discussions about allegiances.

However, with LeBron James choosing to visibly enjoy the music from his seat, the public has been left to ponder the allegiances of the Lakers legend, who has maintained strong relationships with both Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

