Big Update On The Hardy Boyz Potential Return To WWE; Check Out

Is there something simmering between The Hardy Boyz (Jeff and Matt Hardy) and the WWE? If we go by recent developments, certainly the Hardy Boyz might be up to something they aren’t revealing as of now.

The Hardy Boyz returned to the WWE in 2017 at WrestleMania 33 in the Fatal-4 way ladder match and won it straightaway. They retained it for almost a year, before losing it and then venturing singularly.

However, it was over before they thought it was. Both Matt and Jeff lost prominence as single wrestlers, and they soon left the company in 2022. Jeff Hardy especially, was incensed with the WWE when the company pushed him to run for championships 24/7 despite him being the three-time WWE Champion. Now, there is a huge update on their WWE return.

What is the update on The Hardy Boyz return?

According to a report by PWInsider, Matt and Jeff Hardy met with WWE officials earlier today in Cleveland, Ohio. The meeting took place early in the morning the details of the meeting aren’t out yet. It has also been reported that some content was filmed for WWE’s digital platforms.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select also reported that the duo was indeed spotted outside one of the WWE talent hotels. When the Hardy Boyz were asked about this meet-up, they said that they confirmed they were in town for Wrestlecon, and had been invited to film interviews and content.

The WWE sources, as per Ringside news, however, say that there isn’t much to read into this situation, while some have confirmed that The Hardy Boyz might return to WWE individually and not as a team.

Will Jeff and Matt Hardy return to WWE for the final time?

In the world of wrestling, anything is possible, and this was reiterated by Jeff Hardy a few days back when he was asked about his WWE return. When asked about his potential return to WWE in future, Jeff Hardy only said, ‘Never say Never. ’

The Hardy Boyz did hint at a WWE return during an interview with Sportskeeda. Matt Hardy showed genuine interest in getting his hold over the NXT Tag Team Championship, which they said, is the only Championship that eluded the two superstars.

Since WWE and TNA are in a collaboration partnership, The Hardy Boyz can make an appearance on NXT someday. Let’s see if this is happening or not.