Big Update on WWE’s Original Plans for Pat McAfee on June 24 Edition of Raw

Pat McAfee is perhaps the most exuberant color commentator in WWE. McAfee has been part of the Monday Night Raw commentary team alongside Michael Cole since his return at the Royal Rumble. However, the 37-year-old was conspicuously missing from his announcement desk on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw.

This led to widespread speculation among the fans that it had something to do with the Wyatt Sicks, given McAfee’s recent teases with the evil faction. It was later revealed, however, that McAfee had a legitimate family emergency. Nonetheless, WWE's initial intentions for Pat McAfee for Raw 6/24 have been made public in a new update.

Original plans for Pat McAfee for Raw 06/24 revealed

During the edition of Raw on June 24, Michael Cole urged fans not to read too much into McAfee’s absence. It was later revealed that McAfee had a last-second family emergency to tend to. In a follow-up report, it was revealed that the real reason behind his absence from the show was his father-in-law’s untimely passing due to an infection.

That said, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now unveiled WWE’s real plans for McAfee on Raw 6/24. According to the report, McAfee was slated to be involved in an angle with Wyatt Sicks, as the evil faction had been consistently teasing McAfee on his talk show, The Pat McAfee Show.

Advertisement

The report states: “He was apparently going to be part of the Wyatt Sicks angle since they had not only been working him in the angle on Raw but also on his daily talk show they had done teases. We had figured that was why he missed the show, because of those teases and he was brought up in conjunction with the angle on the show.”

Considering that Wyatt Sicks has been dropping hints about going after McAfee after the “You lied” comment that flashed on his show, it stands to reason that the former NFL Player could be on their hit list.

Needless to say, McAfee may take some time off to spend time with his grief-stricken family. However, it remains to be seen if WWE will go ahead with their plans upon McAfee’s return.

Pat McAfee addressed by The Wyatt Sicks on Raw 6/24 despite his absence

At one point in the show, Chad Gable ran for his life after Nikki Cross made her ominous appearance. As the WWE Universe looked on, she grabbed a package and handed it to Michael Cole.

Advertisement

As she proceeded to make her way out, Cole revealed that the package was addressed to Pat McAfee.

The package contained a VHS tape that, when played, was an interview between Bo Dallas and his alter ego, Uncle Howdy. Although the video didn’t mention Pat McAfee, it was strange that it was addressed to him.

Read More: UFC Insider Claims Vince McMahon Ran Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign

At this point, it remains to be seen how the story develops between Wyatt Sicks and Pat McAfee.